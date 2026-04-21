/C O R R E C T I O N -- Behavior Frontiers, LLC/

In the news release, Behavior Frontiers Welcomes Dr. Breanne Hartley as Chief Clinical Officer, issued 21-Apr-2026 by Behavior Frontiers, LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Behavior Frontiers, a Leader in Autism Care Services, Welcomes Dr. Breanne Hartley as Chief Clinical Officer" rather than "Behavior Frontiers Welcomes Dr. Breanne Hartley as Chief Clinical Officer" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Behavior Frontiers, a Leader in Autism Care Services, Welcomes Dr. Breanne Hartley as Chief Clinical Officer

Accomplished ABA Executive and BACB Board President Brings Over Two Decades of Clinical Leadership to Behavior Frontiers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services for individuals with autism, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Breanne Hartley as their Chief Clinical Officer.

Behavior Frontiers Autism Care announces the appointment of Dr. Breanne Hartley as their Chief Clinical Officer. Post this Breanne Hartley, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA, Appointed New Chief Clinical Officer of Behavior Frontiers Autism Care (PRNewsfoto/Behavior Frontiers, LLC)

Dr. Hartley is a highly accomplished executive leader in ABA with over 20 years of experience spanning clinical operations, governance, and workforce development within multi-site autism service organizations. She most recently served as President and Chief Clinical Officer at an ABA agency, where she co-founded and helped scale a multi-clinic organization committed to delivering high-quality, data-informed ABA services.

Dr. Hartley currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) and has contributed to key national initiatives as a member of the standard setting committee for the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (supported by the Council of Autism Service Providers - CASP). Her research has focused on RBT training models and apprentice-based pathways for developing high-quality behavior analysts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hartley to the Behavior Frontiers family," said Helen Mader, CEO. "Her clinical vision, leadership depth, and commitment to outcomes align perfectly with our mission to create meaningful, lifelong impact for the individuals and families we serve."

In her new role, Dr. Hartley will lead Behavior Frontiers' clinical strategy with a focus on elevating care quality, strengthening consistency across all service locations, and building the next generation of ABA leaders – ensuring that every family served by Behavior Frontiers experiences the highest standard of individualized, evidence-based care.

"Joining Behavior Frontiers is an exciting opportunity to be part of an organization that truly puts families first. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to strengthen our clinical systems, invest in our people, and ensure that every individual we serve is supported by the most effective, compassionate, and evidence-based care." Says Dr. Breanne Hartley. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to set a new standard for what ABA services can look like."

Dr. Hartley's appointment reflects Behavior Frontiers' continued investment in clinical excellence and leadership development across its growing network of service locations.

About Behavior Frontiers:

Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, science-backed ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 80 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need. For more information, please visit behaviorfrontiers.com or contact us at 888-922-2843.

SOURCE Behavior Frontiers, LLC