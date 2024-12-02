Behavior Frontiers Expands in Riverside with Second Autism Therapy Center

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, the leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for individuals with autism and other special needs, is proud to announce the opening of its second center in Riverside, California (now enrolling children aged 2-6). This expansion underscores the increasing demand for high-quality, research-backed ABA autism care in the community.

The addition of this new center reflects the growing need for accessible and compassionate services as families continue to seek exceptional ABA therapy options. With the first Riverside center at full capacity, Behavior Frontiers has expanded to ensure more children and families receive the personalized, evidence-based care they need to thrive.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Riverside," said Helen Mader, CEO of Behavior Frontiers. "This second center is a testament to the trust families place in us and the increasing recognition of the transformative impact ABA therapy can have on individuals with autism. We're dedicated to providing compassionate, life-changing care to even more families in the area."

Located in a spacious 5,100 square-foot facility at 1313 Chicago Ave, Ste 200, the new Riverside center will offer a welcoming and engaging environment equipped with state-of-the-art resources, including expansive playrooms and dedicated areas for individualized therapy sessions. Highly trained clinicians will provide customized ABA therapy programs tailored to help each client achieve their unique goals.

Behavior Frontiers invites the community to join them for a grand opening event at this center on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 from 1:30-4pm, RSVP here. To enroll your child in personalized ABA therapy, to learn more about the insurance providers we take, or to learn more about Behavior Frontiers' services and how their customized ABA therapy can make a meaningful difference for families with autism, please visit Behavior Frontiers' website here.

About Behavior Frontiers:

Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, scientifically proven ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 65 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need.

For more information, please visit https://www.behaviorfrontiers.com/ or contact us at (310) 856-0800.

SOURCE Behavior Frontiers