Leading Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Company Credits Ranking to Its Innovative Work Culture, Exceptional Clinical Team and Cutting-Edge Technology

DANVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Behavior Nation is No.16 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list, the extremely prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing, most successful private companies within the Pacific region in 2022.

Behavior Nation Ranks No.16 on the 2022 Inc. Regionals Pacific List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

"We're honored to be recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals List," says Rushal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Behavior Nation. "This achievement underscores our team's hard work and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure clients receive the medically necessary services they need. Our growth is made possible by our extremely driven and dedicated staff as well as our technology partners at Witty Wilma, Inc. that have allowed us to scale rapidly while maintaining highest standards for quality of care."

Behavior Nation strives to improve awareness, acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Developmental Disabilities.

"Our team approach ensures that each family we serve receives the highest levels of treatment, support, and responsiveness," says Ahilya Lakhanpal, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of Behavior Nation. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to improve the overall quality of life of the clients and their families."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/regionals/pacific.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Behavior Nation

Behavior Nation is a Mental Health Provider that provides medically necessary services to individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities using the evidence-based principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). We started with a mission to make quality, evidence-based ABA Services accessible to families that need them. Today, we stand strong with our providers, proud of having served hundreds of families across the Unites States and abroad, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. Find out more at www.behaviornation.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Allen

[email protected]

844-262-8466

SOURCE Behavior Nation LLC