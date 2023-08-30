Behavior Nation Recognized as a 2023 Inc. 5000 Honoree, Ranks No. 1,329 Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Behavior Nation's consistent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list reaffirms its position as a dynamic leader in the ABA sector. The company's unwavering commitment to driving positive change through personalized care continues to shape the industry and the lives of those it touches.

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding affirmation of its commitment to excellence, Behavior Nation proudly announces its inclusion in the illustrious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, securing the No. 1,329 spot among the fastest growing companies. This recognition underscores Behavior Nation's unwavering commitment to excellence and its significant impact on the ABA industry.

"At Behavior Nation, we are driven by our mission to provide quality services dedicated to client success. Our focus on client-centered services and caregiver education sets us apart in the ABA sector," states Rushal Patel, CEO of Behavior Nation. "We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to transforming lives."

"Beyond mere numbers, Behavior Nation's growth speaks to the lives we touch," Ahilya Lakhanpal, Chief Clinical Officer at Behavior Nation, affirms. "Our commitment to personalized ABA services and our relentless advocacy for caregiver engagement have paved the way for remarkable client success stories. These stories demonstrate the collaborative ethos that sets Behavior Nation apart." Through fostering parental buy-in and championing caregiver education, a powerful partnership emerges—one that maximizes learner outcomes, resulting in accelerated graduation rates and enduring benefits for our clients. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the ABA industry, consistently pushing boundaries and effecting change," declares Ms. Lakhanpal.

"Success is a journey we embark on together, and we wholeheartedly express our gratitude to our clients, partners, and dedicated staff who have been instrumental in our growth," Patel highlights. "Their unwavering trust and support invigorate our drive to further enrich the ABA community." Anchored in our dedication to client success is our unwavering commitment to staff well-being. We prioritize safeguarding against burnout and cultivating a fulfilling work environment, recognizing that a thriving team is integral to fostering positive outcomes.

Navigating the complex landscape of rapid growth is no small feat. Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk recognizes the significance of such accomplishments in the post-pandemic era. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

As Behavior Nation continues to ascend, its impact resonates not only through these accolades but also through the lives it transforms. However, it's not only about individual success but also the community at large. "Our impact reaches beyond our business operations," Lakhanpal adds. "We're focused on empowering families through caregiver education videos and facilitating community integration via free social skills groups. We're driven by a commitment to drive positive change that extends beyond our immediate clientele."

