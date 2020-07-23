Behavioral Advisor Forum: Livestream + On-Demand, Now Attendees can Join the Premier Conference from Anywhere

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investments & Wealth Institute is planning its first ever, fully online conference, in a livestream + on-demand format. The new format will allow financial advisors the ability to join the Institute's premier conference from anywhere and learn from the world's leading behavioral finance experts in the comfort and convenience of their own home or office.

The Behavioral Advisor Forum will begin September 10, 2020, at 10 am ET. Guests will hear from the best practitioners in the field, covering the latest in behavioral finance practices, research, and strategies. In addition to releasing, behavioral finance research, attendees will have access to designated networking opportunities and social activities, chats, live polling, and interactive Q&A sessions, helping to engage and involve attendees from around the globe.

Attendees will hear from academic and industry experts including:

Greg La Blanc , JD, LLM , Distinguished Teaching Fellow, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

, Distinguished Teaching Fellow, Berkeley, of Business Herman Brodie , Founding Director, Prospecta Limited

, Founding Director, Prospecta Limited Dana Carney , Ph.D., Associate Professor, Management of Organizations, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

Associate Professor, Management of Organizations, Berkeley, of Business Anastassia Fedyk , Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Finance, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

Assistant Professor, Finance, Berkeley, of Business Lindsay Larabee , FBS®, CPWA®, Consultant, Templar Advisors

Consultant, Templar Advisors Ulrike Malmendier , Ph.D., Professor, Finance, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

Professor, Finance, Berkeley, of Business Don Moore , Ph.D., Professor, Management of Organizations, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

The conference will feature sessions on the evolution of decision making, which combines biology, neuroscience, and economics; the psychology of overconfidence; ethics and immoral behavior; unconscious communication; and how experiences affect risk-taking among over timely topics to help advisor address client needs and behavioral bias.

Attendees may earn up to 12 of continuing education (CE) credits for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® certifications, and the program has been submitted for CFP® certification (U.S.) and for IIROC CE credit (Canada).

The Behavioral Advisor Forum coincides with our annual Behavioral Finance Week, September 7-13, 2020, which aims to raise awareness about the impact behavioral biases can have on investors and advisors alike.

Please visit the www.iwicentral.org/BAF92020 to learn more.

The Investments & Wealth Institute is a non-profit professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, financial planners, and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. To learn more visit www.investmentsandwealth.org.



