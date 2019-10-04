Behavioral Crossroads Recovery Joins the Aetna Network for Substance Use Disorder Treatment

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Recovery Solutions, the management company of Behavioral Crossroads Recovery, New Jersey's Premier Substance Abuse Rehab Center is now an in-network provider for Aetna Behavioral Health. The Behavioral Crossroads Recovery program will offer Aetna members easy access to their continuum of care in Partial Care, Intensive Outpatient and General Outpatient for substance abuse primary diagnoses with co-occurring mental health issues and medication management, including medication assisted treatment or MAT.

The Pro Recovery Solutions Umbrella of Companies

"We are so proud to be part of the Aetna Family and help in the fight against this drug epidemic, in offering prevention education and treatment for those individuals and families dealing with substance use issues in our communities," said Michael DiMarco, Director of Business Development for the Pro Recovery Solutions Companies. "Pro Recovery Solutions is proud of its first substance use disorder treatment center and feels privileged that Aetna recognized us for offering quality services to Aetna's membership in the Atlantic, Cape and Lower Ocean County region of New Jersey," said Alex Kushnir, Chief Financial Officer for Pro Recovery Solutions.

Pro Recovery Solutions umbrella includes Behavioral Crossroads, Greenbranch Recovery and Wellness and Recovery at the Crossroads in Southern New Jersey. All of the Pro Recovery Solutions Treatment Centers are JHACO Accredited and offer exceptional Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Services including mental health partial care, substance abuse partial care, intensive outpatient, general outpatient and sober living in the communities of Turnersville, NJ, Williamstown, NJ, and Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Pro Recovery Solutions by way of its original treatment center Behavioral Crossroads has been offering treatment for mental health and substance use disorders for 15 years since 2003 to the local community.

