Behavioral Health Experts To Address Technology & Addiction

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C4 Recovery Foundation, in collaboration with The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction and GLOO, has gathered top experts in the field of technology and addiction to offer an educational event - Issues and Innovations: Digital Technology and The Future of Behavioral Health.

Held in conjunction with the 7th Annual CORE conference, this event will focus on developing issues and treatment in the emerging field of Technology Addiction and how technology will bring new tools and solutions to consumers and providers of recovery services. Some topics that will be presented include: how addiction disrupts the brain; adolescents and digital addiction; pornography and implications on sexuality; practicing healthier device management; how devices, sensors and wearables are improving behavioral health; and using telehealth to improve treatment.

"As an addiction medicine clinician for more than 20 years, we have seen the ever-increasing impact of Internet and technology addiction problems," states Dr. David Greenfield, Founder and Medical Director, The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction and Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, University of Connecticut, School of Medicine. "This unique event allows for cutting-edge exchange of clinical and academic advancements in the areas of treating Internet, video game, social media, smartphone, and other technology-related addictive behaviors."

The faculty for the Technology & Addiction event include: Judson Brewer MD, PhD; Mike Brooks PhD, LSSP; Kathleen Carroll PhD; Hilarie Cash PhD, LMHC, CSAT; David Gastfriend MD, DFASAM; Maurya Glaude PhD, MSW, LCSW; Don Grant, MFA, CCDC, PhD; David Greenfield PhD, MSCP; Daniel McClughen JD; Steven Millette, LMHC; Graeme Moffat PhD; Hans Morefield; Parker Polidor; Lloyd Sirmons; Edward Spector PsyD; Kai Stinchcombe; Zev Suissa MBA; Clifford Sussman MD; Alex Waldron; Janelle Wesloh LADC, MBA; Jesse Wheeler; and David Whitesock JD.

The CORE conference held July 14-17, 2019 at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort hosts 500+ attendees and 41 faculty from across the country and offers 30 workshops and 20 CEs for behavioral health professionals. CORE provides a forum that stimulates professional dialogue of issues, showcases innovative and creative treatment approaches, and provides an overview of the field and its future.

For more information - https://core-conference.com/techaddiction.

C4 Recovery Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting accountability-based treatment services, increasing access to treatment, and educating and training behavioral health treatment professionals.

