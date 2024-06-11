Behavioral Health-Focused Investment Bank in Dallas Welcomes New Managing Director

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Capital Advisors ("HCA"), a new boutique investment bank specializing in behavioral and mental health, is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa Bunch as its newest Managing Director.

Adding Melissa supports HCA's growth strategy as it continues to increase its leadership and win new buy-side and sell-side assignments.

Her extensive experience and leadership skills will significantly contribute to the company's success and help it achieve its long-term goals.

"We're thrilled to have Melissa Bunch join our team," said Jacob Lynch, Managing Director at Healthcare Capital Advisors. "She has spent years as a deal-maker in behavioral health and is extremely knowledgeable, professional, reasonable, and determined to secure the best terms for her clients. These qualities are a perfect fit with our culture at HCA. She's an all-star addition to our roster. Her background as a buyer at a larger behavioral health provider offers our clients a different and invaluable perspective. We're excited to have her!"

Bunch expressed her enthusiasm about joining HCA and the opportunity to contribute to its growing success. "I am honored to join Healthcare Capital Advisors and collaborate with such a talented team of professionals," said Bunch. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful outcomes for our clients and further cementing HCA's reputation as a go-to investment bank for behavioral health deals."

Melissa is a healthcare industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in operations management and business development. She has been involved in nearly 100 successful transactions and acquired over 250 facilities for companies like BayMark Health Services, Baylor Scott & White, and USMD.

At BayMark Health Services, the largest provider of opioid use disorder treatment in North America, Melissa grew new service lines through acquisitions and de novos. Her responsibilities included market strategy, deal sourcing, valuation, financial modeling, negotiation, due diligence, and integration.

Melissa holds an MBA, MPH, and a BS in Accounting. Originally from Louisiana, she now lives in Dallas. Her appointment underscores HCA's commitment to attracting top talent.

For more information about Healthcare Capital Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.healthcarecapadvisors.com/.

About Healthcare Capital Advisors: Healthcare Capital Advisors is a lower middle-market investment bank offering mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory services to exceptional behavioral health companies. For more information, please visit www.healthcarecapadvisors.com.

