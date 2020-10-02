Behavioral Health Group Enters Rhode Island with Acquisition of Addiction Treatment Center in Pawtucket

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the US, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, today announced their expansion into Rhode Island with the acquisition of the Center for Treatment & Recovery (CTR), LLC in Pawtucket, RI. The business, currently employing 23 clinicians, mental health professionals, and staff, will become known as BHG Pawtucket Treatment Center.

"Opioid addiction continues to ravage communities across the United States, exacerbated by the current coronavirus pandemic," said Jay Higham, Chief Executive Officer of BHG. "Our Company's mission is to expand access to evidence-based treatment in underserved markets across the United States. The joining of BHG Pawtucket Treatment Center into the BHG family is a significant value-add to our company and to the Pawtucket community." With this new location, BHG now operates 71 locations in 15 states.

The Company's approach to treatment is individualized under physician supervision in an outpatient setting. Through evidence-based programs such as Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), successful recovery is possible. MAT, the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, utilizes the combination of FDA approved medications with a full modality of behavioral health counseling and other support services for a comprehensive treatment approach to addiction. These programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria – abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

"We knew that there was strong clinical alignment philosophically," said Wendy Looker, co-founder of CTR. "We were impressed with BHG's patient-centered, comprehensive approach to opioid treatment. BHG has proven to be a leader in this treatment approach, and I know the team looks forward to working with their peers at BHG to improve access to life-saving and life-changing treatment here in Rhode Island."

BHG Pawtucket Treatment Center is an Opioid Treatment Program located at 82 Pond Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860.

About BHG

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 71 locations in 15 states, BHG has more than 1,200 employees who serve more than 22,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

