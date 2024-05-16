Behavioral Health Leaders Network Rebrands as Brain Health Leaders Network

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Behavioral Health Leaders Network, a Kinetix Group network of excellence, announced it will rebrand as the Brain Health Leaders Network (BHLN).

Launched in 2021, the network has served as a multistakeholder-led initiative focused on addressing and improving the management of unmet behavioral health needs. The rebrand acknowledges its increasing work to build consensus around different disease affinity categories including healthy aging, mental health, and neurology.

"Advancing the understanding of brain health and improving the detection, identification, and management of unmet behavioral and neurological health needs of our fellow citizens is one of the most important issues of our time," said Jerry Vaccaro, MD, co-chair of the BHLN. "Our organization is increasingly more focused on reducing stigma, enhancing access to appropriate care, and measuring and improving outcomes. Thought leadership through the Brain Health Leaders Network is key to guide these efforts, and I am honored to work with a group of clinicians, executives, and policymakers to advance these goals."

The rebrand also broadens the scope to include more patient populations and the inequities experienced by those patients needing access to robust health care services.

"It has been an honor to work with an organization that supports brain health efforts related to improving the management of unmet behavioral and neurological health needs with a focus on scalability and linkage to outcomes, quality of life, and health equity," said Mindy Olivarez, senior vice president at The Kinetix Group.

