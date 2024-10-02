Behavioral Health Tech Conference Announces Recipients of Second Annual Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards Program

30 awardees are recognized for their outstanding impact in Research & Academia, Technology & Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Media & Influencers, Clinical Services, and Arts and Activism





SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behavioral Health Tech Conference , the leading community focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation, is proud to announce the recipients of its second annual Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards. In collaboration with Hopelab , Pivotal Ventures , Manatt Health , Headstream Innovation , and Resonance Philanthropies, this awards program honors young leaders, ages 18-29, who have made remarkable strides in enhancing access, awareness, and the development of digital mental health care across the U.S.

The program recognizes the vital contributions of young visionaries—ranging from students to clinical researchers and tech entrepreneurs—in shaping a future where everyone, particularly young people, can access essential digital mental health resources and feel truly supported. In the face of a growing mental health crisis, the younger generation is leading the way by being more proactive and innovative in addressing these challenges.

"Young people are taking the lead in addressing mental health challenges with fresh perspectives and innovative solutions. Their efforts are making an impact across the nation," said Solome Tibebu , founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Tech. "We are immensely proud of this year's Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Award recipients and are excited to support their continued journey as they shape a healthier, more inclusive future for all."

This year's accolades spotlight trailblazers across six critical categories: Research & Academia, Technology & Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Media & Influencers, Clinical Services, and Arts and Activism. Each recipient has demonstrated exceptional dedication in their field, driving transformative change in digital mental health. These young leaders are breaking new ground, from pioneering research that pushes academic boundaries to leverage technology and media to amplify mental health awareness.

The recipients of the 2024 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards are:

"The 2024 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health exemplify the next generation of leaders dedicated to transforming mental health care. Their groundbreaking work paves the way for a more inclusive and effective mental health landscape. We are proud to recognize and support their contributions," said Margaret Laws , President and CEO of Hopelab.

Awardees will convene at this year's Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and will be honored on stage on November 6. They will meet their fellow award recipients and other leaders and engage in panel discussions on issues and innovations in the behavioral health space. "It was quite beneficial to be surrounded by this cohort of young innovators, especially as we engaged in insightful conversations about behavioral health equity," said Anika Nayak , recipient of the 2023 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards .

The Behavioral Health Tech Conference will showcase keynotes and panel discussions to explore innovative models and digital solutions designed to break down barriers in the healthcare ecosystem. These discussions will focus on expanding mental and behavioral health best practices, improving access to care, and strengthening the U.S. health economy. View the full agenda, including keynote and session speakers, here .

Learn more and register for the event: behavioralhealthtech.com/2024 .

