Behavioral Health Tech Conference Announces Recipients of Second Annual Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards Program

Oct 02, 2024, 10:00 ET
- 30 awardees are recognized for their outstanding impact in Research & Academia, Technology & Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Media & Influencers, Clinical Services, and Arts and Activism
- The 2nd annual award program is in partnership with Hopelab, Pivotal Ventures, Manatt Health, Headstream Innovation, and Resonance Philanthropies
- Awardees will be honored at the 2024 Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5-7
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behavioral Health Tech Conference, the leading community focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation, is proud to announce the recipients of its second annual Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards. In collaboration with Hopelab, Pivotal Ventures, Manatt Health, Headstream Innovation, and Resonance Philanthropies, this awards program honors young leaders, ages 18-29, who have made remarkable strides in enhancing access, awareness, and the development of digital mental health care across the U.S.
The program recognizes the vital contributions of young visionaries—ranging from students to clinical researchers and tech entrepreneurs—in shaping a future where everyone, particularly young people, can access essential digital mental health resources and feel truly supported. In the face of a growing mental health crisis, the younger generation is leading the way by being more proactive and innovative in addressing these challenges.
"Young people are taking the lead in addressing mental health challenges with fresh perspectives and innovative solutions. Their efforts are making an impact across the nation," said Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Tech. "We are immensely proud of this year's Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Award recipients and are excited to support their continued journey as they shape a healthier, more inclusive future for all."
This year's accolades spotlight trailblazers across six critical categories: Research & Academia, Technology & Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Media & Influencers, Clinical Services, and Arts and Activism. Each recipient has demonstrated exceptional dedication in their field, driving transformative change in digital mental health. These young leaders are breaking new ground, from pioneering research that pushes academic boundaries to leverage technology and media to amplify mental health awareness.
The recipients of the 2024 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards are:
- Juan Acosta – Mental Health + LGBTQ Activist , Speaker and content creator
- Gael Aitor – Co-founder of Astro Studios, founder of Teenager Therapy podcast
- Nita Akoh – Founder and CEO of MyAtlas, a pioneering digital health platform
- Alexandria Ang - Launching Mental Health Mailboxes and hosts the "a is for anxious" podcast
- Saanvi Arora – Co-founder and Executive Director of the Youth Power Project
- Justine Bautista – Ph.D. student at UC Irvine, developing tech for marginalized communities
- Diana Chao – Founder of Letters to Strangers, focused on destigmatizing mental illness
- Riya Dave – Fulbright Scholar and NIH researcher, created India's first mental health app for orphan girls
- Alyssa Garza – Founder of Active Minds at LSUS and case manager at Volunteers of America
- Patrick Gilligan – Founder of Somethings, using certified peer specialist mentors to provide more engaging care to teenagers at scale
- Alejandra Gomez – Mental health and social equity advocate, speaker, and content creator
- Karrington Hendrix – Founded Stigma Free, providing free mental health care to students
- Demond Hill – PH.D: Postdoctoral Scholar in the Department of Comparative Human Development/D.I.C.E lab at the University of Chicago
- Jasper Ho – Developed Transcend curriculum, supporting LGBTQ+ youth as a trans-Asian
- Tabor Hoatson – Advancing sobriety and mental health treatments for LGBTQAI+
- Mitchell Kabenda – Mental health advocate, behavioral health counselor at UnityPoint Health, aspiring professional in digital health & technology
- Angela Li – CEO and Co-Founder of Soulsync, an online platform for Asian American health and well-being
- Gun Young Lim – Co-founder of Sol Health, helping therapists-in-training accrue clinical hours by offering personalized therapy to Gen Z
- Naomi Cruz Ojeda – Policy fellow at Young Invincibles and mental health advocate
- Carissa Parsons – Mental health advocate enhancing Nevada Teen Peer Support Text Line
- Francesca Reicherter – Founder of Inspiring My Generation, leading suicide prevention
- Micah Reyes – Uplifts women and LGBTQ+ youth in recovery at NewPerspective Sober Living
- Andre Simms – Founder of DayOneNotDayTwo, leads youth events and art workshops in jails
- Trace Terrell – Mental health advocate and serves on advisory boards for MHA and NAMI
- Gloria Umanah – Founder and CEO of mental health nonprofit Hope Booth
- Audrey Wang – Founder of Affective Cookies, youth advisor at Born This Way Foundation and GoodforMEdia
- Magda Wojtara – MD Candidate UCLA DGSOM and founder General Intelligences
- Finneas Wong – Mental health researcher and activist for trans and nonbinary Asian teens, a contributor to the Boba Project
- Rick Yang – Directed SchoolSight and founded Frontiers of Fulfillment
- Tessa Zimmerman – Founder and Executive Director of Upstream Education
"The 2024 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health exemplify the next generation of leaders dedicated to transforming mental health care. Their groundbreaking work paves the way for a more inclusive and effective mental health landscape. We are proud to recognize and support their contributions," said Margaret Laws, President and CEO of Hopelab.
Awardees will convene at this year's Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and will be honored on stage on November 6. They will meet their fellow award recipients and other leaders and engage in panel discussions on issues and innovations in the behavioral health space. "It was quite beneficial to be surrounded by this cohort of young innovators, especially as we engaged in insightful conversations about behavioral health equity," said Anika Nayak, recipient of the 2023 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards.
The Behavioral Health Tech Conference will showcase keynotes and panel discussions to explore innovative models and digital solutions designed to break down barriers in the healthcare ecosystem. These discussions will focus on expanding mental and behavioral health best practices, improving access to care, and strengthening the U.S. health economy. View the full agenda, including keynote and session speakers, here.
Learn more and register for the event: behavioralhealthtech.com/2024.
About Behavioral Health Tech Conference
Behavioral Health Tech Conference is the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology and innovation. The conference convenes health plans, employers and benefits professionals, health systems, behavioral health providers, investors, startups and policymakers to share best practices for deploying effective, scalable behavioral health solutions to all individuals. The conference will showcase the changing technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape for telehealth and other virtual behavioral health solutions. Join thousands of other healthcare professionals working to make mental health and substance use care more accessible for all. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Hopelab
Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, convener, and science translator, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for young people. Learn more at hopelab.org.
Press contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Behavioral Health Tech
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article