Behavioral Health Tech Conference Announces Winners of Inaugural Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards Program

30 winners recognized for their contributions to access, awareness, and advancement of digital mental health care for young people in the U.S.

Awards program created in partnership with Hopelab and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, among others

Winners will be celebrated at the Behavioral Health Tech Conference in November

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behavioral Health Tech Conference , the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology and innovation, today announced the winners of its inaugural awards program, the Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards. Created in partnership with Hopelab and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute , the awards program recognizes young leaders who have made significant contributions to the access, awareness and advancement of digital mental health care in the U.S.

"Young innovators are rightfully demanding a more central role in defining solutions to problems they see play out in their everyday lives, and their contributions are clearly making a positive impact on mental health across the nation," said Solome Tibebu , founder and CEO, Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech. "We're beyond proud of this year's winners of the Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards and look forward to providing them with the resources, guidance, and support they need to continue showcasing their ideas and digital solutions that are creating a better, healthier future for everyone."

The program acknowledges the critical role young people, who vary from students to clinical researchers to tech entrepreneurs, play in envisioning, designing and building a future where all people, especially young people, can feel more supported and get access to the critical digital mental health resources they need. Awardees of the 2023 Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards are:

"As these talented young innovators demonstrate, young people are not simply passive consumers of mental health services but are key partners in developing solutions for the issues that impact them. We salute each of these award winners who are applying their skills, passion and lived experience to generate solutions for young Americans here in Texas and across the country," said Kacie Kelly, Chief Innovation Officer at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

"The inaugural cohort of Young Innovators in Behavioral Health represents an impressive cross-section of young leaders making significant strides in creating a more inclusive, effective mental health ecosystem. We are thrilled to support them and celebrate their achievements," said Margaret Laws , President and CEO, Hopelab.

Winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony on stage at the 2023 Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix, Ariz. on November 15. This year's event will feature keynotes and panel discussions highlighting different approaches, models, and digital solutions that can help remove barriers across the healthcare ecosystem and expand mental and behavioral health best practices to increase access to care and bolster the U.S. health economy. See the full agenda with keynote and session speakers here .

Learn more and register for the event: behavioralhealthtech.com/registration .

About Behavioral Health Tech Conference

Behavioral Health Tech Conference is the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology and innovation. The conference convenes health plans, employers and benefits professionals, health systems, behavioral health providers, investors, startups and policymakers to share best practices for deploying effective, scalable behavioral health solutions to all individuals. The conference will showcase the changing technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape for telehealth and other virtual behavioral health solutions. Join thousands of other healthcare professionals working to make mental health and substance use care more accessible for all. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Hopelab

Hopelab is a transformative social innovation lab and impact investor working to support the mental well-being of adolescents, ages 10-25, especially BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth. Through targeted social impact investments, youth-centered design and research support, and translational science partnerships, the organization leverages 20+ years of co-creation experience to influence systems change while centering health equity. Learn more at hopelab.org .

About Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute

Launched in 2014, the Meadows Institute helps Texas legislators, state officials, members of the judiciary, and local, state, and national leaders identify equitable systemic solutions to mental health needs and has become Texas's most trusted source for data-driven mental health policy. The Meadows Institute is making a significant impact in multiple areas, helping Texas and national leaders shift the focus of new investments toward early intervention, addressing the mental health crisis in our jails and emergency rooms, and helping all people with mental health needs recover and be well. Learn more at mmhpi.org.

