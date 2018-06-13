"We are so excited to have Linda join our team," said Susan Semack, Senior Vice President of the Healthcare Team of Morpace. "She brings over 20 years of experience in quality management of behavioral healthcare solutions, and will be a valuable resource to our expanding client base."

Sookman is a clinically trained nurse who worked in hospitals for over 10 years before focusing on the administrative side of healthcare. For over 20 years, she was Vice President of Quality Management for Psychcare, which was acquired by Beacon Health Options, where Linda stayed on as Associate Vice President of Quality.

As Quality and Accreditation Consultant, Sookman will be instrumental in the continued growth of the Morpace Healthcare Team, assisting clients with the connection between medical and behavioral healthcare management, and advising health insurance clients as they work to meet corporate regulatory and accreditation requirements.

Sookman earned her Nursing degree from Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NY and B.S.N. from Towson University, MD. She is also a Certified Practitioner of Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) and a certified Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Healthcare Professional.

About Morpace Inc.

Morpace is a top 50 global research and consulting firm which has built a reputation as truth seekers who humanize data to connect clients with their customers. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Shanghai, Morpace has been recognized as a global leader in its field. For more information on the firm and its services, visit www.morpace.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Salvadero

31700 Middlebelt Road

248.785.0448

ssalvadero@morpace.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behavioral-healthcare-specialist-linda-sookman-joins-booming-healthcare-team-of-morpace-inc-300665366.html

SOURCE Morpace Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morpace.com

