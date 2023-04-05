Behavioral Rehabilitation Market size to grow by USD 15.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global behavioral rehabilitation market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.8%. The increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders is one of the key factors driving the behavioral rehabilitation market growth. Addictions and behavioral disorders have become more common, with rapid urbanization and technological advances. The widespread availability of dangerous substances is particularly prevalent among young adults between the ages of 16 and 25. Addictions to gaming, online gambling, and pornography have also become prevalent, with the rise in the penetration of the Internet. In addition, there are numerous additional behavioral disorders. Due to these factors, the market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of behavioral disorders during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on therapy (counseling, medication, and support services), type (outpatient, inpatient, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth in the counseling segment will be significant during the forecast period. Through online advertisements and online counseling sessions, counselors are enhancing access. Depending on the patient's needs and the seriousness of their addiction, different services are provided. Thus, the growth of this segment will be driven by the emergence of online counseling as well as the introduction of new psychological techniques such as classical conditioning, open-ended questionnaires, and analytical approaches.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global behavioral rehabilitation market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global behavioral rehabilitation market. The US and Canada are the key markets for the behavioral rehabilitation market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than that of the market in Europe. The growth of the behavioral rehabilitation market in North America will be aided by the high prevalence of behavioral disorders and the availability of numerous treatments over the forecast period. The prevalence of mental illnesses like addiction to Internet, gaming, and gambling is rising in the US, creating opportunities for the targeted market in North America to expand during the forecast period.

Behavioral rehabilitation market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global behavioral rehabilitation market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer behavioral rehabilitation in the market are Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. - The company offers behavioral treatment for individuals of all ages, including those who have been struggling with behavioral health disorders. Children, adolescents, adults, and seniors can receive comprehensive, personalized care for behavioral health disorders.

American Addiction Centers - The company offers behavioral rehabilitation services such as drug rehab and detox.

The company offers behavioral rehabilitation services such as drug rehab and detox. Aurora Behavioural Health System - The company offers behavioral rehabilitation services such as inpatient and outpatient services for adults and adolescents in need of mental health and addiction treatment.

Aurora Behavioural Health System - The company offers behavioral rehabilitation services such as inpatient and outpatient services for adults and adolescents in need of mental health and addiction treatment.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

One of the major behavioral rehabilitation market trends driving the market growth is the rise in digital detoxification programs. Due to technological advances and the increasing penetration of the Internet, social media addictions are on the rise. Teenagers and young adults are particularly affected by this addiction. Programs for digital detoxification can help reduce internet addiction. For instance, the Chinese government has started running boot camps to treat Internet addiction among young adults. Other nations are anticipated to follow this trend. As a result, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of digital rehabilitation programs.

Major challenges -

One of the factors hindering the behavioral rehabilitation market's growth is the low patient enrollment rate. The development of the global behavioral rehabilitation market is hampered by people's reluctance to seek treatment for addictions and behavioral disorders. For instance, more than half of the population affected by behavioral disorders in the US in 2011 did not receive treatment. The enrollment of patients in behavioral rehabilitation programs is influenced by a number of factors. For instance, there is a lack of understanding of behavioral disorders and the effects of addictions on health. Such factors could limit market expansion during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Behavioral Rehabilitation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the behavioral rehabilitation market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the behavioral rehabilitation market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the behavioral rehabilitation market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market vendors

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.31 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Therapy

5.3 Counseling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Medication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Support services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Outpatient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Inpatient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.

11.4 American Addiction Centers

11.5 Aurora Behavioural Health System

11.6 BHG Holdings LLC

11.7 Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc

11.8 Magellan Health Inc.

11.9 Niznik Behavioral Health

11.10 Promises Behavioral Health LLC

11.11 Springstone Inc

11.12 ViaMar Health

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

