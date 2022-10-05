Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to Record a CAGR of 3.8%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The behavioral rehabilitation market has been segmented by therapy (counseling, medication, and support services), type (outpatient, inpatient, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the availability of several treatments and the high prevalence of behavioral disorders. The US and Canada are the key countries for the behavioral rehabilitation market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026

The behavioral rehabilitation market size is anticipated to grow by USD 15.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders is driving the growth of the market. Technological advances and rapid urbanization have increased the prevalence of behavioral disorders and addictions, especially among young adults aged 16 to 25. Easy access to abusive substances is one of the main reasons for the growth of behavioral disorders. Addiction to gaming, online gambling, and pornography has increased with the rising penetration of the internet. Thus, the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders is fueling the unmet demand, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The lack of patient enrollment is challenging the growth of the market. Many people are hesitant to seek treatment for addictions and behavioral disorders, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market. For instance, in the US, as of 2011, more than half of the total affected population did not undergo treatment for behavioral disorders. Some of the reasons that affect patient enrollment in behavioral rehabilitation programs include low awareness about the impact of addictions and lack of knowledge. Such reasons can limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The behavioral rehabilitation market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the behavioral rehabilitation market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.31 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

