Behavioral Sciences Firm Continues Growth

ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution with a member of the executive team taking on a new role. Leon Morales, who since 2013 has served as DNA Behavior's Chief Relationship Officer, is now Managing Director.

Leon Morales

"Leon has a deep history with behavioral science tools, as well as being a seasoned leader with experience across finance, technology, operations, accounting and organizational change," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior and a pioneer in the practical application of behavioral insights. "Recalibrating which of our team members handles various organizational roles is a prime example of DNA behavioral data and technology in action and enables us to be even more effective and efficient in helping our clients unlock the power of behavioral insights."

DNA Behavior (www.dnabehavior.com) it is a behavioral sciences company employing data and technology solutions to enable individuals and organizations to discover and leverage strengths. It delivers practical and scalable behavioral intelligence solutions to "know, engage and grow" every client and employee online, working with financial services and contact centers, in the insurance industry and operations executives in medium to large companies.

"I'm excited to take on this new challenge, including helping other team members finesse their roles to maximize our work together and on behalf of clients," Morales says. "This re-alignment also further enables Hugh to focus on his roles growing strategic relationships and as a behavioral science expert, while our team minds the proverbial store."

Prior to DNA Behavior, Morales was a Senior Workplace Behavioral Consultant with Areté Global Consulting, following several years as Principal of Business Development for Innovar Partners and, later, Innovar Collective. He spent 16 years with Cox Communications in a number of leadership roles. As an entrepreneur, Morales founded an accounting firm and, later, a new media forum. He began his career as a certified public accountant.

Morales served in the United States Air Force, holds a BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington and is trained in the Birkman Method. For those who know DNA Behavior-speak, Morales is an Initiator.

DNA Behavior says its behavioral sciences data and tech tools have solved communication, goal-setting and investing challenges in over 123 countries through 11 languages and 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes.

