Behavioral Screening and Intervention Programs Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs Among High-Risk Patients, According to New Article in The American Journal of Accountable Care

The article, "Lessons Learned in Implementing Behavioral Screening and Intervention," was written to provide primary care practices with key lessons learned from Dr. Brown's vast experience helping primary care settings implement BSI since 2006.

The core components of BSI are smoking screening and cessation; alcohol screening, grief intervention, and referral to treatment; and depression screening and collaborative care. The article reveals that BSI for unhealthy drinking, depression, smoking, and other behavioral risks and disorders improves outcomes and generates substantial cost savings.

Dr. Brown makes several recommendations to improve health outcomes and realize cost savings. Key takeaways from the 11 lessons Dr. Brown offers include:

Plan for Robust Service Delivery and Expand the Healthcare Team

Hire Capable, Educated Professionals Based on How They Fit in With the Practice

Continuous Quality Improvement

Use Health Information Technology to Facilitate Efficiency of Providers Implementing BSI

"At ConcertoHealth, we have seen first-hand the benefits of helping primary care physicians extend the care they provide to their most medically and socially complex patients," said Dr. Brown. "By improving performance on various quality metrics and reducing costs, a robust BSI program could help healthcare providers thrive under value-based care models."

As a full-risk provider that operates exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth has BSI programs underway in both Michigan and Washington. The care model provides support for health plans and their networks of primary care providers (PCPs) in caring for their highest-risk patients.

