Behavioral Signals Wins Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Award for Innovative Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Hacker Noon Noonies Awards attracted over 2,587 nominations across five award categories: Technology, Decentralization, Software Development, Future Heroes, and Back to the Internet. Eight weeks of voting by its readers, mostly engineers and technologists, produced 232,444 votes. Behavioral Signals won the Innovative Company of the Year: Artificial Intelligence Technology subcategory. The company and its AI technology were nominated along with seven other AI companies. As per the nomination: "Behavioral Signals' Emotion AI technology and its AI-Mediated Conversations solution have proven ROI in a commercial deployment. A recent case study at a large EU Bank has garnered recognition by Gartner and OMDIA as an example for Emotion AI adoption by industry managers. The company's AI technology has the ability to gather emotions and behaviors from voice intonation without having to convert speech to text, which is crucial when it comes to user privacy."

Behavioral Signals, also won, first place in two additional subcategories: Theodoros Giannakopoulos , Director of Machine Learning at Behavioral Signals, listed in the top 0.5% GitHub Python contributors worldwide, won the ML Writer of the Year Award, while the CEO of Behavioral Signals, Rana Gujral , won Contributor of the Year in Chatbots.

"Winning the award for most Innovative Company of the Year in AI is a great recognition of our work and thought leadership in the groundbreaking fields of NLP and Emotion AI," said Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals. "We want to thank the Hacker Noon team and its community for all the support."

About Behavioral Signals

Founded in 2016, Behavioral Signals enhances communication between humans and human-to-machine by deducing intelligent and actionable insights from voice using deep learning and NLP. Behavioral Signals offers a new level of customer understanding and leverages its advanced acoustics engine to not only discover genuine emotion but also predict the speaker's intent via behavioral analysis. Offices are in Europe and Los Angeles, CA.

https://behavioralsignals.com/

Media Contact: Vicki Kolovou, [email protected]

SOURCE Behavioral Signals

Related Links

https://behavioralsignals.com/

