Behavioral Therapy expands into Colorado with New Autism Centers

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Innovations, a pioneer in providing evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) announces its entry in Colorado with their newest center opening in Littleton, CO and other upcoming locations in Arvada, Highlands Ranch, and Commerce City.

With 48 locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, Behavioral Innovations has been serving the needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) for the past 20 years. Their centers provide 1-to-1 personalized treatment plans that include a fun, interactive, and naturalistic teaching environment to help every child reach their potential.

The Littleton Autism Treatment Center is located at 10789 Bradford Rd, Suite 150, Littleton, CO 80127 and provides easy access to neighboring communities of Highlands Ranch and Columbine, with convenient access to the broader Denver metro via the I-470 loop. The center will be overseen by Sarah Nickel, M.S., BCBA.

"We understand how stressful it can be for parents to navigate through the process, which is why we provide assistance and support at every step of the way, from initial assessment, benefits verification, diagnosis, and finally a personalized treatment plan for the child. Parents will love our 1:1 therapist to child interaction and our facilities go above and beyond the CDC recommended guidelines for safety of our children and staff in current times.", said Sarah.

They are especially honored to be situated close to Behavior Analyst Certification Board, Inc.® (BACB®), which is also located on Bradford Road. The BACB's certification requirements and examination content are developed by experts in ABA Therapy and are regularly reviewed in accordance to established standards. Behavioral Innovations credentials their clinical staff to strict BACB® protocols and holds all staff accountable to the high BACB® standards.

More information about the Littleton center can be found on their website or by contacting (720) 642-7019.

About Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations was founded 20 years ago when Behavior Analysts Lori Russo, Carla Edwards, and Billy Edwards noticed a lack of available resources to assist children diagnosed with autism. Their first ABA-based autism therapy center was opened in Dallas, Texas in 2003. Teams at the centers demonstrate passion and dedication to improving the lives of children on the autism spectrum and their families, and specialized admissions, insurance, billing, and operations team members assist families through the complete parent journey.

To learn more, visit the Behavioral Innovations website. People can follow them on Facebook and Instagram to receive regular updates on ABA Therapy and autism resources.

