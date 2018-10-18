Behaviour Interactive achieved a strategic partnership with GAEA Interactive Entertainment, CVCapital served as the exclusive financial advisor

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Montreal's Behaviour Interactive Inc. (Behaviour) and Beijing's GAEA Interactive Entertainment Co. Ltd (GAEA) have announced a strategic partnership. GAEA has made a 20% strategic investment in Canada's largest independent game developer. This investment will fuel Behaviour's continuous growth and accelerate its penetration in the Chinese market. As previously announced both are currently co-developing Game of Thrones, a mobile game based on HBO's worldwide hit series. CVCapital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Behaviour in this transaction.

"As a Montreal based organization, we understand that the gaming industry continues to grow rapidly on every continent", says Remi Racine, CEO and Executive Producer of Behaviour Interactive. "This strategic partnership with GAEA will fuel our global growth on all platforms", Racine adds. "As Canada's largest independent game developer with a reputation for creating high-quality innovative games, we look forward to joining hands to create even better gaming experiences for players all over the world."

"This is an important investment decision for GAEA. Behaviour is a world class organization that is uniquely charming. Many of us here are big fans of their games", said Yann Wang, CEO of GAEA. "Behaviour possesses a wealth of experience in developing AAA games. Combining innovative gameplay with high calibre craftsmanship, they have built a loyal fanbase with the quality products they carry under their belt."

"We are very excited to support the collaboration between Behaviour and GAEA", said Jim Ying, head of CVCapital's US-based digital entertainment practice, "Behaviour's creative game design and outstanding game development capability make it a great strategic match for GAEA. Players and investors in the games industry recognize teams like Behaviour who are able to drive innovation in gameplay together with AAA quality game experiences."

Established over 25 years ago, Behaviour is Canada's largest and longest-standing independent game developer. They have collaborated with industry leaders Disney, EA, Ubisoft, Microsoft and Warner, amongst many of the world's top brands and corporations. In June 2016, the launch of Behaviour's critically acclaimed Dead by Daylight brought asymmetrical gaming to a whole new level in the global market and continues to achieve great commercial success. In August 2018, Behaviour's second competitive asymmetric action game Deathgarden has launched on Steam Early Access. Although making this partnership official today, Behaviour and GAEA already worked in co-developing exciting games over the last year.

About Behaviour Interactive

Established in Montreal, Behaviour Interactive is Canada's largest independent game developer, employing 475 talented people. They have sold over 60 million games on every platform since their beginnings in 1992, such as the award-winning original IP Dead by Daylight, which has sold to date over 5 million copies. Over 200 million people have played Behaviour's mobile games. The company's activities are divided within four business units: Studios, Digital, Mobile Publishing and Business Solutions. They collaborate with many of the world's top brands and corporations among which Activision Blizzard, Air Canada, Bombardier, Codemasters, Double Down, Disney, DreamWorks, EA, GAEA, HBO, La Capitale, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Pixar, Sony, Starbreeze, Ubisoft, and Warner. For more information, please visit bhvr.com .

About GAEA

Beijing GAEA Interactive Entertainment Co. is a global interactive entertainment company with offices in Beijing, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Seoul. Founded in September 2014, the company has become one of the fastest growing companies in China with over 1,000 employees from 11 countries and regions. GAEA has developed and published over 20 games on multiple platforms for over 70 million players. The company not only publishes the famous Chinese games Soul Clash and Ace of Arenas in various countries, but also reinvents renowned IPs such as Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and The Legend of Sword and Fairy. More information can be found at www.gaea.com .

About CVCapital

Established in 2007, CVCapital is a full-service financial advisory firm for China-domestic and cross-border M&A, and strategic financing transactions. With an initial focus on the TMT and Consumer sectors, CVCapital had successfully completed multiple landmark transactions in China. In recent years, the company has expanded their verticals into Healthcare and Advanced Manufacturing, striving to provide the most professional and efficient investment banking services. Please visit www.cvcapital.com for more information.

