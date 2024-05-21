Behavioural change expert launches the Leandro Herrero Institute

Exclusive, live, online access to Dr Leandro Herrero – international speaker, bestselling author and pioneer of Viral Change™ – promises to help members build and grow remarkable organizations

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the launch of the Leandro Herrero Institute; a membership community for leaders and professionals who want to directly benefit from Leandro's unique experience, expertise and insights. This was gained from his 25+ years pioneering a better way to create large-scale organizational and cultural transformations; namely, a social movements-based approach.

Direct access to invaluable insights

Membership affords exclusive access to live online one-to-ones with Leandro, to help leaders and professionals overcome their biggest challenges; from digital transformations and cultural competence to integrating employees post M&As.

Learning, sharing & networking

As well as directly engaging with Leandro, membership provides access to a dynamic platform, where like-minded individuals can congregate, exchange ideas and seek support. Plus, according to the level of membership, access to various packages of learning resources, accreditations and certifications.

Why Dr Leandro Herrero?

With an enviable reputation for challenging the status quo and taking a no-nonsense approach to change, Leandro's work has benefitted some of the world's most respected organizations.

Alongside hands-on management experience, he has developed innovative solutions to organizational design, culture and leadership. This includes his ground-breaking methodology of Viral Change™, the new global standard for large scale, peer to peer behavioural change.

A sought-after keynote speaker on the international stage, Leandro is also a bestselling author, having written nine books on leadership and change. These include 'The Flipping Point: Deprogramming Management', 'Homo Imitans: The Art of Social Infection' and 'Viral Change™: The alternative to slow, painful and unsuccessful management of change in organisations'.

Leandro comments: "Today's launch came in response to requests for personal interactions when it comes to learning, sharing and problem solving. That's why we've created a simple platform that will allow these intimate interactions with likeminded people. This, alongside a well curated, evolving library of learning resources.



"The science of social movements has always represented my north star in organizational design, culture and leadership – the only sustainable way to achieve rapid, lasting and cultural shifts. So, it's fitting that I now launch the Institute: a social movement in the making."

For more information about the Leandro Herrero Institute, please go to The Leandro Herrero Institute or contact [email protected].

Contact:

Suzanne Clarkson

***@thechalfontproject.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13021353

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Leandro Herrero Institute