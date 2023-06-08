BehaVR Appoints Former Pear Therapeutics, TytoCare and AVIA Executives to Senior Leadership Team

Industry veterans will support BehaVR's efforts to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients with mental and behavioral health comorbidities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BehaVR, a leading innovator in digital therapeutics (DTx) experiences, today announced the addition of three senior executives to an expanded leadership team: Marc Griffin as Chief Commercial Officer, Amir Gueron as Chief Financial Officer and Jillian Ahrens as the company's first Chief Product and Design Officer. Together, the leaders will drive the company's growth and efforts to scale access to quality mental and behavioral healthcare.

"This is a critical moment in the evolution of mental healthcare delivery, challenged by both intense need and deep systemic constraints," said Aaron Gani, BehaVR's CEO. "BehaVR is uniquely positioned to scale clinically-validated interventions to serve a wider range of patients, and with the combined expertise and industry knowledge that Marc, Amir and Jillian share, we will undoubtedly achieve this goal."

As the demand for mental healthcare continues to increase, so has the shortage of providers and associated costs, further highlighting the persistent gap in scalable mental health solutions. To address this unmet need, BehaVR announced a merger with OxfordVR in December 2022, creating the first comprehensive, cross-acuity platform for DTx interventions for mental and behavioral health, part of a digital therapeutics market expected to exceed $27B by 2030. What's been missing in the DTx market is a viable and sustainable business model, at least for the near-term until reimbursement for PDTs becomes commonplace. BehaVR believes aligning the scalability and cost-effectiveness of DTx with value-based care best aligns payer, provider and DTx manufacturers interests.

"Addressing the mental health crisis is a top priority for providers and payers alike right now, and digital solutions will be a core part of addressing the demand," said Marc Griffin, Chief Commercial Officer at BehaVR. "BehaVR is well-positioned to scale solutions to meet a wide range of needs, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team alongside Amir and Jillian to support these efforts."

Griffin has close to two decades of experience in go-to-market strategy and management consulting, having previously held roles at companies like AVIA, Cerner, and DXC Technology. Gueron, who most recently served as Vice President of Finance at TytoCare, will also support the company's accelerating growth, focusing on client value creation, funding strategy and financial planning & analysis. Ahrens brings deep experience putting patients at the center of product design from her time at Pear Therapeutics and is tasked with guiding the experience design of BehaVR's suite of solutions that will span the care continuum across BehaVR's products. In addition to Ahrens, former Senior Director of Product Management at Pear Therapeutics, Christian Santiago, will also join BehaVR as Head of Clinical Deployment Strategy & Operations.

The company has also promoted Chief Platform Design Architect Patrick Murta to Chief Technology Officer. Murta has deep experience and a prominent industry profile in strategic and standards-based clinical interoperability and value-based care integration, having co-chaired multiple industry standards-setting consortia.

For more information, visit us at www.behavr.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About BehaVR

BehaVR is a leader in building evidence-based, immersive, digital therapeutics designed to create a more resilient world, liberated from fear and pain. Its suite of clinically validated therapeutics offer access to treatments on a spectrum across mental wellness and mental and behavioral conditions, including validated treatments for serious mental illness. BehaVR is the first immersive digital therapeutics company to deliver these treatments on an integrated platform that simplifies the patient experience, enables clinician oversight, and generates patient-specific care plans and measurable outcomes. Combining a team of accomplished clinicians and researchers with proven healthcare veterans and technology innovators, BehaVR is dedicated to improving access to better mental health through immersive technology.

Media Contacts:

Dori Young

[email protected]

SOURCE BehaVR