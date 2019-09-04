Behind the Phenomenal 818 Online Global Auto Show: The One Who Breaking Down the Barriers in the Industry is Coming

However, the 818 Online Global Auto Show, which just ended, has become an exception: its cumulative UV exceeded 150 million, and the number of dealers' interactive inquiries has reached 284,000. By promoting the Online Global Auto Show and other activities including 818 Global Auto Night, original variety show I am a Car Model, "Innovation 2019" Autohome KOL's Conference, Auto Fans Festival and Global Auto Industry Innovation Conference, now 818 has grown into a phenomenon-level event and the same super IP as Double 11 of Tmall and 618 of JD.com.

TV show + internet interaction breaking down barriers between media

"2019 Autohome 818 Global Car Night Gala", jointly created by Autohome and Hunan Satellite TV was dubbed "Auto Gala Evening", similar with "Spring Festival Gala" and "Tmall Night" (Tmall Double 11).

The secret of Auto Gala Evening's popularity relies on TV station and internet interaction, which breaking down the barriers between the TV station and Internet, and promoting the development of omnimedia. Such interaction created great value, which not only employs Hunan Satellite TV's advantage in entertainment flow, but also the superiority of the Internet. "Auto Gala Evening" with seven rounds of wonderful interaction, combing right to use of 100 new cars, millions cash gifts, millions luxury gifts for car purchase and other activities, realizing win-win situation of brand exposure and widespread attention.

Data still from CSM national metropolitan area network, "Auto Gala Evening" audience rating in 35 cities was 0.81, ratings share 5.79%, and the highest ratings 1.02, which was popular with young people.

TV station + Internet breaking down the barriers with media and realizing omnimedia

Scenes of breaking down barriers through the on-line and off-line cooperation

818 Online Global Auto Show not only broke down the barriers between on-line and off-line, but also the barriers between time and space.

Imagine a traditional off-line auto show? You need to spend a lot of time to get to the Auto Show and then squeeze through the crowds only to see a few booths; moreover, the scope of traditional auto shows is limited, and there is no chance for users in third and fourth tier cities to participate in.

On the contrary, anyone can easily visit the 818 Online Global Auto Show, even without leaving home. You would be surprised at auto purchasing scenes of 3D panoramic multi-dimensional view created by intelligent technology, as well as the multi-angle interpretation on product performance from the industry's expert and beautiful models, plus manufacturer's discount vouchers worth of hundreds of million yuan, 818 yuan gift for car purchasing, seckill with 50% discount, etc.

Why did the 818 Online Global Auto Show attract hundreds of millions of users as soon as it was launched, more than the total number of domestic auto show viewers in a year? The secret lies in the power of this "barriers-breaking". When the barriers to time and space are gone, users from all parts of the country can participate anytime and anywhere, and this kind of explosive force can be called nuclear fusion.

On-line + off-line breaking the barriers between scenes and realizing whole scene

Autohome and industry chain breaking the barriers of industrial ecology with the collaborative approach

The 818 is not only an "Auto Gala Evening" and "Auto Show", but also a series of activities. The essence of these activities was to break down the barriers between the Autohome and the roles of the whole auto industry chain, and created an unprecedented auto ecology.

Autohome 818 Global Fans Festival, built up a holy land for the creative trend of car culture and million fans become the die-hard fans of 818, which become the trigger of word-of-mouth effect and social fission and these fans would become the most enthusiastic and loyal promoter of 818.

"Innovation 2019", 818 Autohome KOL's Conference activated the high-quality editors in the automotive field, who together formed the high-quality content ecology of automobiles, and many of the masters became commentators at the 818 Online Global Auto Show.

Autohome Global Auto Industry Innovation Conference set the stage for communication across the automotive industry, explored consumer trends, and found ways to break the deadlock, allowing all participants to become partners of the Autohome.

Autohome's original variety show, I am a Car Model uses a cross-sector show to take the lead for the joint TV station-network "Auto Gala Evening", and for the online and offline connected "Auto Show". The selected car models also appeared at the 818 Online Global Auto Show and interacted with users...This series of activities not only preheated the final 818 Auto Show, but also activated various roles in the whole industry chain, transcending the boundaries and making 818 a grand gathering in the entire auto industry.

Autohome + industrial chain brings a whole ecology by transcending the barriers of each.

A check out for intelligent marketing 3.0 only to make breakthroughs in marketing for the automotive industry.

All the breakthroughs made in either media, scene, or ecology serve the final goal of "marketing innovation".

Nielsen once tracked the effects of a car ad on TV. The data showed that only 30 percent of Chinese respondents could recall the content of the ad, and only 29 percent of them could recall the brand, indicating that the overall brand communication effect was only 9 percent.

"Are we doing brand advertising or product advertising? Product A turns left, while B turns left, and C turns both right and left? What will stick in our mind when advertisements are all in the same key? How many people go and buy a car after watching the advertisement?" Lu Min, Chairman and CEO of Autohome, spoke at a closed-door summit at the Guangzhou Auto Show last year.

The consumers have changed as the Z-generation became the mainstream consumer group. At such a time, car brands still adopting the traditional marketing method is least likely to reach, or even impress young people.

So, how to break this deadlock? The solution given by Autohome is "Smart Marketing 3.0," this is a kind of new trinity strategy of "mental occupation, step-by-step interception and step-by-step transformation," in Lu Min's words. That is, for rational slow-consumer products such as automobiles, we should not only bombard users with advertisements suitable for FMCG, but also combine mental occupation with sales transformation. Specifically, intelligent marketing is to segment users, cutting in through different means to provide accurate, personalized and full cycle precision services for different users at different stages.

From this perspective, Autohome's 818 is just like a model room and parade for intelligent marketing 3.0, showing the advantage of new marketing and the weakness of traditional marketing.

The first key parts of 818 are saturation attack and mental occupation. Whether at the "Auto Gala Evening", or a series of industrial chain events, the Autohome gathered its own strength and that of the whole industrial chain, and gave them to full play at 818. Saturation attack of such kind can quickly occupy a place in the user's mind in a short time.

Note that the game of mind grabbing has changed. The traditional approach is advertising bombing, yet such a simple method falls short in the face of increasingly layered young users with more and more personalized demands. Only an all-media, all-scene and all-ecological game just like 818 can grab the user's mind in a short time.

The second key parts of 818 are intelligent technology, interception and transformation. All of these activities, it seems, have been done, but beneath similar surfaces, there are essentially highly differentiated intelligent technology kernels.

For example, Online Auto Show is not a new thing, but the 818 Online Global Auto Show of Autohome, thanks to the AR and other intelligent technologies, creates an immersive experience for users, enabling users to experience not only off-line auto shows, but also many interactive and trendy games by breaking the boundaries between the real and virtual worlds. Even television parties, being supplemented by technology, can attract users through user interaction. Online Global Auto Show even stores data of users attending shows and their interaction data, by which future car brands can take advantage of in-depth tracking and operation to achieve sales transformation.

The automotive industry is facing unprecedented challenges with declining growth and increasingly difficult user access and transformation; yet the boom of 818 suggests that the industry is also encountering an unprecedented opportunity. When the deadlock in marketing is broken and intelligent marketing makes its power known, the automobile industry will be expected to gain a new life.

