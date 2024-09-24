Behind the Scenes in Human Resources: What 1,000 HR Professionals Want You to Know About Today's Workforce Challenges

New isolved Survey Uncovers the Biggest Pain Points for HR Professionals in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Tech Las Vegas -- The challenges facing human resource (HR) professionals are greater than ever before. As companies adapt to evolving work environments, HR teams are expected to navigate technological advancements, rising employee expectations and a work culture that can sometimes feel less than civil.

To understand these challenges in greater depth, isolved ®, partnered with Talker Research to survey 1,000 HR professionals across the U.S. The findings reveal the major frustrations facing today's workforce and the immense pressure on HR departments to solve these issues.

"Lightning rarely strikes the same place twice, but when leaders in HR tech like isolved are tracking the same trends as we are at Aptitude Research, it's critical to take a moment to dig in," said Kyle Lagunas, head of strategy at Aptitude Research. "The state of morale in HR organizations is a real risk—especially as it coincides with the dawn of a truly AI-enabled age of work. While navigating innovation is important, today's HR transformation leaders must also ensure their teams are supported and empowered during the waves of change ahead."

The Tough Realities of HR Work

HR professionals are often called upon to address a range of employee frustrations. According to the survey, top concerns include dissatisfaction with salary (29%), feeling underappreciated (26%), poor work-life balance (25%), and dissatisfaction with benefits (23%).

The underlying causes of many issues HR deals with stem from poor communication (44%), rule violations (40%), workplace negativity (38%), and office gossip (37%).

In addition to these challenges, recruitment and ongoing training weigh heavily on HR departments. Thirty-nine percent of respondents cite difficulties in upskilling talent, while 36% struggle to find the right talent. HR also navigates unique interpersonal challenges, with 31% regularly addressing workplace etiquette issues and 20% frequently mediating conflicts related to office romances.

Despite working behind the scenes to keep operations running smoothly, the role can be stressful and often thankless. Many HR teams find it difficult to meet increasing demands—only 9% of professionals report consistently completing their daily tasks, while 42% admit to working outside of regular business hours. Nearly one-third (28%) feel overwhelmed by their workload and estimate they would need to outsource 31% of their tasks to manage effectively.

The Growing Role of AI in HR

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly significant role in HR workflows as a way to alleviate the burden caused by their growing list of tasks. In fact, 77% of HR professionals believe AI training is critical to enhancing their roles and 81% of those whose companies have adopted AI report using it in their daily tasks. On average, AI handles 34% of HR-related tasks in these organizations.

The benefits of AI are clear: 81% of HR professionals using AI say that automating routine tasks has allowed them to focus more on building meaningful connections with employees.

"In today's fast-paced HR environment, efficiency is paramount," said Opal Wagnac, senior vice president, market and solutions strategy at isolved. "This survey shows just how much HR professionals are expected to handle—especially when it comes to resolving interpersonal issues. By equipping HR teams with the right tools, including AI, we can empower them to work more strategically and compassionately."

Surprising Stories from HR's Frontlines

Some of the challenges HR professionals face go beyond the typical workplace issues. A surprising 41% of respondents shared that many of the interpersonal problems they're asked to resolve would shock the average person.

Among the stranger stories: One HR pro had to stop unexpected rituals being performed in a colleague's office, while others recounted incidents involving unconventional pets like snakes and large reptiles brought into the office without permission. There were even reports of workplace hauntings, leading some employees to request an exorcism for the office.

A Stressed and Stretched Workforce

The emotional toll on HR professionals is substantial. According to the survey, 30% feel mentally drained, 24% report burnout, and 34% are considering a career change.

"HR teams are stretched thin, but advancements in AI and better resources can help relieve some of this strain, enabling HR professionals to focus on more strategic work," added Wagnac. "By doing so, HR can become a true driver of employee productivity and happiness."

Finally, when asked what they wish the rest of corporate America knew about their work, 57% of HR professionals said they just want people to remember, "We're people too. We have feelings and tough days, just like everyone else."

Survey Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 1,000 American HR professionals; the survey was commissioned by Storyteller Overland and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 26 and August 6, 2024.

