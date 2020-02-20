"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne Discusses How Artificial Intelligence Is Helping The Banking And Finance Industry

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood actor from "Boyz n the Hood," Laurence Fishburne, is the host of the informational TV show "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. "Behind The Scenes" showcases a broad spectrum of topics ranging from advances in the medical field to emerging technologies on the horizon. An upcoming episode will feature how the banking and finance industry is implementing Artificial Intelligence to serve their clients better.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is altering the way businesses function and is becoming more popular as companies find new and innovative uses for it. The banking and finance industry is utilizing AI to create a better future for banking.

AI is helping banks to detect fraud and anti-money laundering. Banks have expanded their offerings to make banking more user-friendly by offering real-time money transfers, mobile banking, and e-banking. While customers appreciate the ease of finessing their finances on the go, these modern advances make banks more susceptible to fraud. However, with the implementation of AI, banks can detect fraudulence through predictive analytics, voice recognition, and other similar AI technologies.

Artificial Intelligence is positively impacting the world of finance and banking. Where cybersecurity was once limited, banks now can keep the funds of their customers more secure. "Behind The Scenes" will go into more detail about the use of AI in the finance and banking sector in a new episode airing soon.

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is an award-winning educational program that is carefully given inspection before broadcast to a public audience.

