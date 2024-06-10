Behr Announces First-Ever Commercial Color Forecast

The collection offers a visionary palette of 50 colors for commercial spaces of the future.

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company proudly introduces its first-ever Commercial Color Forecast, a collection of future-focused color palettes inspired by design professionals from some of the nation's leading architectural firms. The 2025 Commercial Color Forecast will debut to designers and industry professionals at NeoCon held June 10-12, 2024 in Chicago.

BEHR's 2025 Commercial Color Forecast includes a sub palette titled "Grand Luxe," featuring rich hues. Leather Work (S240-7) and Baronial Brown (N170-7) is complimented by Wild Ginger (M270-7) and Nocturne Blue (HDC-CL-28) in this glamorous hospitality setting. The “Renew-trals” sub palette is a new take on neutrals with earthy, restorative hues such as Boreal (N420-5) and Colorful Leaves (M190-7) which were used in this community space.

"We recognize that all types of commercial spaces are being called upon to meet the evolving needs of end-users," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative Services at Behr. "The 2025 Commercial Color Forecast offers designers colors that reflect the fluidity between historical references and future outlooks, digital and physical surroundings, and timeless and contemporary style."

The 2025 Commercial Color Forecast—titled "No Clear Boundaries"—includes a palette of five color themes that range from neutral to bold and cool to warm tones that offer endless possibilities in designed spaces. The color collection was curated with the input and insights of emerging and seasoned designers from leading architecture firms across the nation.

The color themes can be used interchangeably for residential and commercial projects in hospitality, workplace, healthcare, multifamily and more.

Limitless Whites: Barely-there warm whites that pair well with complimentary colors as a tried-and-true foundation for all designed spaces.

Barely-there warm whites that pair well with complimentary colors as a tried-and-true foundation for all designed spaces. Bleisure: Familiar mid-tone colors inspired by adventure and reminiscent of natural surroundings that spark joy and optimism.

Familiar mid-tone colors inspired by adventure and reminiscent of natural surroundings that spark joy and optimism. Renew-trals: A new take on neutrals with a healing quality and nuanced approach for memorable appeal.

A new take on neutrals with a healing quality and nuanced approach for memorable appeal. Grand-Luxe: Classic and modern deep hues that draw captivating quality and alluring glamour to add sophistication and purpose.

Classic and modern deep hues that draw captivating quality and alluring glamour to add sophistication and purpose. AI-sthetic: Soft and subtle pastels punctuated with unexpected bright accents, provoking dimension and intangible desire to inspire creativity.

The BEHR® 2025 Commercial Color Forecast will debut at NeoCon located on the 7th floor of The Merchandise Mart at booth #7-4078. Designers can learn more about the 2025 Commercial Color Forecast at behr.com/2025colorforecast.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS ).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Behr Paint Company