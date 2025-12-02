Behr Body & Skin Center Joins Cosmetic Physician Partners Network

CPP expands its California presence through partnership with Award-Winning Dermatology and Aesthetics Practice

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Body & Skin Center, led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kathleen Behr, has joined Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the nation's premier network of aesthetic clinics.

Located in Fresno and Clovis, California, Behr Body & Skin Center is recognized for combining medical dermatology expertise with advanced aesthetic innovation. Dr. Behr is a published author, extensive researcher, national trainer, and respected voice in aesthetic dermatology who has shaped the industry through education, research, and clinical excellence.

"Dr. Behr's clinical leadership and patient care is one of one," said Daniel Schacter, President of Cosmetic Physician Partners. "Her dedication to innovation, research, and individualized care aligns perfectly with our mission. We're honored to welcome her to the CPP network."

Dr. Behr adds, "Joining CPP allows us to keep patient experience and education at the center of what we do while gaining the resources to grow and continue setting a standard of care that makes patients feel truly seen and supported."

With Dr. Behr's nationally recognized expertise, this partnership underscores a shared mission: Empowering aesthetic leaders to deliver best-in-class patient experiences and results.

About Behr Body & Skin Center

Founded by Dr. Kathleen Behr, Behr Body & Skin Center is a premier dermatology and aesthetic practice with two locations in Fresno and Clovis, California. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services including injectables, laser resurfacing, body contouring, and medical dermatology. Known for its individualized care, award-winning results, and commitment to innovation, Behr Body & Skin Center helps patients achieve natural, confident results through the most advanced technology and techniques.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners is building the premier network of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., designed for the long-term benefit of its partners, clients, and employees. Through centralized services and clinical collaboration, CPP empowers its partners to deliver outstanding outcomes and patient experiences.

