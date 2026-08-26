Behr Paint Company Announces 2027 Color of the Year: Grounded, an Earthy Olive Green Inspired by Nature and Rooted in Renewal

BEHR® marks the 10th anniversary of its Color of the Year with a new hue that defines the next era of elevated comfort.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company unveiled a new color, Grounded, (T27-01) as its 2027 Color of the Year. An earthy olive green that captures restorative essence and quiet energy, this natural shade moves effortlessly between olive and moss, anchored by subtle brown undertones that bring the outdoors in.

Behr Paint Company Announces 2027 Color of the Year “Grounded” Grounded (T27-01)

"Grounded is a reminder that the most meaningful spaces are the ones that help us connect with the rhythms of everyday life," said Kayla Kratz, Head of Color at Behr Paint Company. "The shade's organic warmth creates a sense of calm and renewal, making every room feel inviting and effortlessly livable."

As consumers seek greater comfort and stability, Grounded reflects a shift toward homes that restore and reconnect us with nature. In fact, 77% of Americans say they turn to nature when life feels chaotic^. Grounded is a nuanced blend of moss and olive tones that bring natural vitality to a space, creating an atmosphere that feels intentional, inviting, and connected.

New research conducted by Behr Paint also shows^:

A majority of Americans say home DIY and design projects help them feel grounded by allowing them to build a safe, comforting haven where they can fully retreat and recharge (86%).

This desire for a home that feels like a true sanctuary extends to color, with 84% of Americans agreeing that the right paint color is a critical factor in making a space feel like home.

To help consumers confidently navigate choosing color, Grounded anchors the BEHR® 2027 Color Trends Palette, a curated collection of complementary hues inspired by the beauty and balance of the natural world. Spanning warm neutrals, earthy tones, muted pinks, clay hues, and airy blues, the palette offers endless versatility for creating layered, harmonious spaces. The palette also reintroduces seven legacy colors – Coastal Beige, Wheat Grass, Environmental, Denim Light, Smokey Claret, Sarsaparilla and Mozart – designed to work beautifully with Grounded.

The unveiling of Grounded also marks the 10th anniversary of Behr Paint's Color of the Year program, celebrating a decade of color leadership and design influence. Over the past 10 years, the program has evolved from forecasting color trends to shaping the conversation around how color transforms the way people live, work, and feel in their spaces.

"For the past decade, our Color of the Year has done more than identify a defining color. It has helped people translate shifts in culture and design into inspiration they can confidently make their own," said Andy Lopez, Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "Ten years has given us a unique perspective on how the role of color continues to evolve in people's lives. As we look ahead, we're committed to delivering the colors, inspiration, and expertise that help DIYers and professionals create spaces that reflect how people live today – and into the future."

A Comforting Place to Call Home

To mark the 10th anniversary of its Color of the Year, Behr Paint is donating $250,000 to Habitat for Humanity to support their affordable homeownership programs with construction materials and other needs to help families create homes that foster comfort, stability, and a sense of belonging. And starting August 27th, you can nominate a deserving friend or family member to receive $5,000 toward transforming their own space into a comforting sanctuary. To enter, visit @behrpaint on Instagram or TikTok and follow the instructions in the pinned sweepstakes entry post.

"We're grateful to be a part of Behr Paint's 2027 Color of the Year initiative and look forward to working together to bring more families home," said Charlita Stephens Walker, Vice President Strategic Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "At Habitat, we remain grounded in our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and this partnership illustrates our shared commitment to that goal. This support will directly help more families achieve homeownership in more communities across North America."

BEHR® products, including the BEHR® 2027 Color of the Year, Grounded, and the full 2027 Color Trends Palette, are available in top-rated, one-coat hide guaranteed* BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS®, sold exclusively online and nationwide at The Home Depot.

To learn more about Grounded and explore the BEHR® 2027 Color Trends Palette, visit behr.com/2027coty.

*Valid only when tinted to colors from the BEHR DYNASTY® & BEHR MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Color Collection.

^Behr Paint commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Americans. The sample was balanced based on age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between June 23rd to July 2nd, 2026. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points (p.pts).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did BEHR select Grounded for Color of the Year?

A: Behr Paint selected Grounded as the 2027 Color of the Year because it reflects a shift in how people want their homes to feel – rooted, lived-in, and real. It transcends aesthetics, creating spaces that invite a true sense of ease and retreat.

Q: What colors does Grounded pair well with?

A: Grounded pairs well with a range of colors from the BEHR® 2027 Color Trends Palette, a thoughtfully curated collection that celebrates natural beauty and timeless style. Spanning warm, sunlit neutrals to deeper, forest-inspired hues, the palette is designed to create a balanced and cohesive look throughout the home.

Q: What types of projects can you use Grounded for?

A: Grounded is versatile enough for both interior and exterior projects. Outdoors, it brings a natural presence that helps a home blend with its surroundings. Indoors, it shines in living rooms, where its rich tones shift beautifully with natural light, and in kitchens, where it creates a warm, calming backdrop for everyday living.

Q: Is Grounded a new color from BEHR?

A: Grounded is a new color from BEHR. It's a refined hue that moves between olive and moss, anchored by subtle brown undertones. The name reflects the intent of the color, to capture the calm, restorative energy of nature.

Q: Where is Grounded by BEHR available?

A: Grounded is available in top-rated, BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® Paint sold exclusively at The Home Depot nationwide.

Q: Where can I find a sample of Grounded?

A: Visit your local The Home Depot to pick up a free color chip or an 8 oz. paint sample of Grounded. You can also order a 9" x 15" peel-and-stick sample from Samplize.com. And starting August 26th through September 27th, if you order two or more samples from Samplize.com, you can use code "GROUNDED" at checkout to get your BEHR® 2027 Color of the Year sample for free.

About Behr Paint Company

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of architectural paints and stains in the United States and Canada. The company offers a full line of products for the professional and do-it-yourself user, including BEHR PREMIUM PLUS®, BEHR DYNASTY®, BEHR MARQUEE®, BEHR ULTRA®, BEHR DeckOver® and KILZ® Primers. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS). For more information, visit behr.com. Professional contractors can learn more at behrpro.com.

BEHR and the BEHR logo are registered trademarks of BEHR Process LLC.

CONTACT: M Booth, [email protected]

SOURCE Behr Paint Company