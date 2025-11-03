Behr Paint Company Launches BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer

The Company's First-To-Market Innovation Combines High Performance and Durability with Environmental Benefits

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company announced the launch of BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer, an innovative paint and primer that combines positive environmental benefits with high-performance and durability. This plant-based* product is part of Behr Paint Company's efforts to deliver on all fronts: performance, durability, low emissions, zero VOC^, and renewable content.

BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer is an innovative paint and primer that combines positive environmental benefits with the performance you expect from Behr Paint Company.

BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based Paint & Primer is the first 100% all-acrylic paint that meet the 20% minimum threshold of renewable materials set for the interior paints and coatings category by the USDA BioPreferred Program. The new product is also UL GREENGUARD GOLD certified+, ensuring it has low chemical emissions and contributes to a healthier indoor environment.

"The launch of BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer marks a significant milestone in our commitment to developing products that are better for people and the planet," said Andy Lopez, SVP, Head of Global Marketing at Behr Paint Company. "This is innovation in action, offering consumers a more environmentally responsible choice without compromising the trusted quality and performance they expect from Behr."

The key to the BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer breakthrough is its all-acrylic, zero-VOC^ formula. This unique formulation ensures that consumers get exceptional performance, durability, low emissions, zero-VOC^, and renewable content.

Behr Paint Company's environmental commitment extends beyond the BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer product's formulation. The company focuses on responsible ingredient sourcing, efficient manufacturing, and using low-impact, recycled packaging.

"We are dedicated to driving meaningful change through sustainable practices across our entire organization," says Megan Selby, President of Behr Paint Company. "From product formulation sourcing to how we support our communities–we believe it's our ongoing responsibility to future generations."

To highlight their commitment to community and sustainability, Behr Paint Company is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to donate 2,500 gallons of BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer to include in more than 100 homes across six affiliates in the U.S., including the 2025 Carter Work Project–a 25-home build in Austin, Texas dedicated to sustainable and affordable living.

BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX ™ Plant-Based* Paint & Primer is sold exclusively at The Home Depot. The product is currently available nationally online and can be purchased at select Home Depot stores across the U.S. Check your local Home Depot store for availability. To learn more about the product, visit www.behr.com .

^This product, like most Zero VOC paints, emits very low amounts of VOCs. Most emissions occur during painting and for 48 hours after. Some continue for two weeks or longer. While VOC emissions are very low, sensitive groups such as babies and asthma/allergy sufferers should minimize exposure.

*This product contains a minimum of 20% plant-based ingredients, verified through third party lab testing in accordance with ASTM D6866.

+BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ Paint & Primer is UL GREENGUARD GOLD Certified for low chemical emissions. GREENGUARD Certified products are certified to GREENGUARD standards for low chemical emissions into indoor air during product usage. For more information, visit ul.com/gg.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS ).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

CONTACT : M Booth, [email protected]

SOURCE Behr Paint Company