Behr Paint Company Unveils 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, Taupe, Alongside Outdoor Accent Color Collection

The curated pairing refreshes outdoor living spaces with subtle sophistication and intentional pops of color.

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company has revealed Taupe as its 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, a refined and versatile shade designed to bring a sense of balance and harmony to the home's exterior. Blending soft brown with gentle gray undertones, Taupe delivers a contemporary look with timeless appeal.

Behr Paint Company Announces Its 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year: Taupe – a refined, versatile shade blending soft brown and gentle gray undertones for a balanced, contemporary look with timeless appeal. Behr Paint Company Unveils Its First-Ever Outdoor Accent Color Collection, a curated palette of 18 exterior paint colors designed to enhance and personalize outdoor spaces, from subtle refreshes to bold accents.

"Taupe brings a sense of harmony and balance to exterior spaces," said Kayla Kratz, Sr. Director of Color & Design Strategy at Behr Paint Company. "Its calming presence fosters connection and transforms outdoor areas into serene, timeless retreats—making it a defining choice for 2026 and beyond."

Pairing Taupe with complementary BEHR® stain colors also offers an easy way to introduce contrast and highlight architectural details, like railings, trim, and decking borders, without a full renovation. You can pair Taupe with warm-tones like Cordovan Brown or cool-toned accents like Pewter to create subtle contrast that feels cohesive and modern.

Alongside the 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, Behr is unveiling its first-ever Outdoor Accent Color Collection. It is a curated selection of 18 exterior paint colors designed to enhance and personalize outdoor spaces. Whether embarking on a full exterior refresh or adding pops of color to smaller projects, homeowners can use this palette as a resource to help revamp their home's outdoor aesthetic. From the serene depth of Ocean Abyss to the rich warmth of Rumors, the palette offers accents that feel elevated and intentional.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Outdoor Accent Color Collection is the ideal choice for both large and small-scale updates to shutters, trim, and entryways. A front door painted in bold hues like Unmellow Yellow or Flirt Alert creates a striking focal point, while earthy shades such as Muted Sage and Baronial Brown add dimension and character. Select colors are also available in spray paint, offering a quick, convenient way to refresh patio furniture, planters, and decorative accents. Whether hosting intimate backyard dinners or larger outdoor gatherings, the collection ensures your home is guest-ready ahead of the warmer weather.

"Homeowners looking to tackle outdoor projects want solutions that are both inspiring and reliable," said Andy Lopez, Sr. Vice President, Head of Marketing at Behr Paint Company. "Our goal is to make it easier for people to choose the right color and products, so they can focus on creating outdoor spaces they'll love for years to come."

The 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year and Outdoor Accent Color Collection is available exclusively at The Home Depot. Consumers can find Taupe in a variety of BEHR® products, including the #1 rated exterior stain, according to a leading independent consumer publication, BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Color Waterproofing Stain & Sealer. The color is also available in BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Stain & Sealer, BEHR® DECKplus Waterproofing Wood Stain, BEHR® Solid Color House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®.

To explore the 2026 Exterior Stain Color of the Year and the Outdoor Accent Color Collection, visit behr.com/2026staincoty.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

CONTACT: M Booth, [email protected]

SOURCE Behr Paint Company