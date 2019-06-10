Behr Paint Reveals 2020 Color Trends Palette, Forecasting Revitalizing Appeal Across the Globe

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint today unveiled its 2020 Color Trends palette: a balanced mix of grounding shades, energizing bright colors, deep accent hues and atmospheric pastels, developed for both residential and commercial applications. This new palette of 15 approachable colors, told in three stories—Worldhood, Restore and Atmospheric—was curated based on global color trend research to influence and inspire professionals and DIYers as they select color schemes for projects in the year ahead.

"Each color in the 2020 Color Trends palette evokes an organic beauty that resonates with both modern and traditional commercial environments, from renovated industrial office spaces to hospitality venues," says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. "As residential and commercial design trends continue to blend, this eclectic palette of balanced neutrals, earthy greens, lavish oranges and more will offer professional designers and DIYers an opportunity to transform spaces into experiences that not only enhance the aesthetic of an environment, but impact how people feel."

The new palette sources inspiration from the desire to engage with the world around us and restore balance in our everyday lives. Developers, builders, designers and owners of commercial and residential properties are seeking ways to create spaces to be more connected to health and wellness—with color being at the forefront.

New Palette Promotes Exploration

Worldhood

These rich hues offer depth and brightness, providing a rooted and connected experience while deepening the overall warmth of a space. "Colors within Worldhood create an inviting environment, perfect for the hospitality industry," says Woelfel. "Customers of restaurants, hotels and other businesses will feel drawn to the rustic tones inspired by exotic travels that reflect natural rugged landscapes."

This color story includes: Rumba Orange M230-7, Charismatic PPU6-14, Bubble Shell S160-3, Cider Spice S210-5, and Red Pepper PPU2-02.

Restore

These colors surround people with serenity and provide restorative qualities to encourage balance. The purposeful combination of blues and greens speak to the senses by celebrating the outdoor environment. "Blues and greens create a soothing sanctuary, which is why we recommend them for healthcare and hospitality environments," says Woelfel.

This color story includes: Secret Meadow S360-6, Back To Nature S340-4, Light Drizzle N480-1, Bluebird PPU15-12, and Dragonfly PPU12-03.

Atmospheric

Modern with layered compositions of subtle pastels and neutrals, this family of colors results in a dynamic yet deliberate color story appeal. "The Atmospheric palette resounds with both modern and traditional environments, making it a great choice for multifamily housing or other commercial spaces," says Woelfel.

This color story includes: Dusty Lilac N110-1, Creamy Mushroom PPU5-13, Painter's White PPU18-08, Battleship Gray N360-4, and Graphic Charcoal N500-6.

The BEHR 2020 Color Trends are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot stores nationwide. To learn more, visit Behr.com/2020Trends.

BEHR PRO™ Products and Services Add Value for Professionals

Recognized for durability, premium performance, rich color and problem-solving properties, BEHR® products have earned the trust and loyalty of pro customers nationwide. In fact, in April 2019, BEHR interior paints ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction according to the J.D. Power 2019 Paint Satisfaction Study*. Behr led all interior paint brands in three key factors of satisfaction: durability, in-store color displays and printed materials, and warranty/guarantee.

Professional quality and lasting value are the hallmarks of BEHR products, many of which have been certified as GREENGUARD® Gold, MPI® and LEED® v4. When professionals work with the BEHR PRO Products & Services Program, they tap into an extensive network of experts who can help with a wide range of services. To learn more about BEHR PRO products and services, visit Behr.com/pro.

Additionally, designers can enroll in the Behr Design Program to gain access to free color tools and services, plus special offers to help their businesses grow. Enroll and learn more by visiting behrdesigner.com.

*BEHR received the highest score in a tie among Interior Paints in the J.D. Power 2019 Paint Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with purchased and applied paint. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects, and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. To learn more about BEHR PRO™ products and services, visit behr.com/pro. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

