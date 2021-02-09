Behr Paint's 2021 Color Of The Year "Canyon Dusk" Delivers Warmth And Comfort

"There is something so reassuring about dusk, the moment just after sunset, which brings the promise of a new day," says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. "The illuminating, free-spirited Canyon Dusk is a color that can be found in a variety of places, from an awe-inspiring desert landscape to the color of sunbaked clay. Wherever it is found, we share a collective need for these moments of comfort and inspiration in the days ahead."

Canyon Dusk's neutrality serves as the foundation for an array of design styles, in both residential and commercial environments. Designers and DIYers can pair the color with jewel tones or pastels, making it a natural fit for modern, casual and traditional styles. Canyon Dusk stands out against the soft and light of Smoky White BWC-13 and dramatic black of Broadway PPU18-20, also from Behr's Color Trends 2021 Palette, allowing the Color of the Year to make a statement. Meanwhile, Behr's Nocturne Blue HDC-CL-28 serves as a rich, complementary hue to Canyon Dusk. Behr's 2021 Color of the Year also provides a refreshing, new selection for exterior siding, doors and intricate accent features for both homes and commercial spaces.

"From seasoned DIYers to first time painters, it's been inspiring to see people, really embracing opportunities to enhance their spaces during this time when we are all in our homes more than ever before," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Behr. "Whether creating an unexpected accent wall or a simple color change, paint can make a huge visual impact, and it's one of the most affordable and straightforward DIY projects to tackle."

In conjunction with its Color of the Year announcement, Behr is asking people to share where they find Canyon Dusk in their daily lives. The contest challenges aspiring artists and photographers, as well as DIYers and everyday enthusiasts, to simply share inspiring imagery of where they find their Canyon Dusk on Instagram tagging @behrpaint using #2021CanyonDuskContest, or at 2021canyondusk.com.

Five winning photographs will be included in Behr's first, limited edition Canyon Dusk curated gallery wall photo collection. The winning photos that will be part of the collection will be selected by Woelfel and Behr's color experts. The winners will receive a set of the framed gallery wall photos and a Home Depot gift card, collectively valued at $1,000.

Canyon Dusk and the 2021 Color Trends Palette are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Canyon Dusk and find project inspiration using the 2021 palette, pick up a BEHR 2021 Color Trends brochure at a local The Home Depot Color Solutions Center, or visit behr.com/2021coty, behr.ca/2021coty or fr.behr.ca/couleurannee.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PROTM services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

