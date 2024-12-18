Behrens and Associates, Inc. Reflects on a Year of Growth and Key Achievements in 2024

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrens and Associates, Inc. – Environmental Noise Control (BAENC), a leader in noise and vibration measurement, monitoring, and mitigation, is proud to reflect on an extraordinary 2024. Advancements across operations, innovation and geographic reach this year have strengthened the company's role as a leader in noise mitigation.

Toronto Office Opening: A New Chapter in Global Expansion

In a significant step toward international growth, BAENC opened its first full-service location in Toronto, Canada, in 2024. This strategic expansion allows BAENC to better serve clients across Canada with tailored noise mitigation solutions while strengthening partnerships in key industries. The Toronto team brings a deep understanding of local regulations and market needs, ensuring BAENC remains the go-to expert for noise control solutions across North America.

Advancing Innovation: Dual K-Rail Patent Finalization

This year, BAENC finalized the patent process for its cutting-edge dual K-Rail noise barrier system in both the United States and Canada. This unique system provides a free-standing solution to mitigating unwanted noise, combining durability, ease of deployment, and superior acoustic properties. The dual K-Rail system reinforces BAENC's commitment to delivering advanced, effective, and practical solutions for even the most challenging job sites.

Product Development: Pioneering the Future of Noise Mitigation

Looking ahead, BAENC is further developing the Quiet World™ family of products set to launch in 2025. These innovations will extend the company's Quiet World™ family of acoustic blankets, with a focus on aesthetically pleasing, high-performance solutions for restaurants, retail spaces, offices, and outdoor settings. This forward-thinking approach ensures BAENC continues to meet evolving client demands with solutions that blend function and design.

A Year of Growth and Innovation

"2024 has been a transformative year for us," said Don Behrens, Founder and President of Behrens & Associates, Inc. "From opening our new office in Toronto to refining customizable solutions with the dual K-Rail system, we've solidified our position as an industry leader in noise mitigation. We're also thrilled about the upcoming product launches that will reshape the way noise is managed in diverse environments. BAENC remains steadfast in its mission to deliver effective and innovative noise control solutions worldwide."

About Behrens and Associates, Inc. – Environmental Noise Control

Behrens and Associates, Inc. – Environmental Noise Control (BAENC), is a full-service acoustical engineering firm specializing in noise and vibration measurement, monitoring, analysis, and mitigation. Serving industries ranging from oil and gas and renewable energy to construction and entertainment, BAENC provides engineered noise mitigation solutions for compliance with HUD, CEQA, OSHA, CAC Title 24, and other regulations. With a proven track record of innovation, BAENC delivers practical solutions that combine proprietary materials and technical expertise to reduce unwanted noise and vibration.

For more information, please visit www.environmental-noise-control.com or contact Amanda Gilliam.

SOURCE Environmental Noise Control