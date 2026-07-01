Behrman Capital Closes ~$250 Million Continuation Vehicle for Shurco

Continuation Vehicle Provides Capital to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Behrman Capital Fund VII Investing in Shurco Alongside Continuation Vehicle

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced the closing of Behrman Capital CV II L.P., a new single asset continuation vehicle of approximately $250 million in connection with the sale of its portfolio company Shur-Co, LLC ("Shurco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cargo covering and control systems and related accessories for the transportation industry, by Behrman Capital VI L.P. ("Behrman VI" or "Fund VI") and other investors. The continuation vehicle, managed by Behrman, will be supported by new and returning limited partners, anchored by Coller Capital as the lead investor, with additional investments from Northleaf Capital Partners and Siguler Guff. Behrman, existing Fund VI limited partners, and Shurco management rolled significant proceeds into the continuation vehicle as part of the transaction. Concurrently, Behrman Capital VII L.P. ("Behrman VII" or "Fund VII") completed a significant investment in Shurco alongside the continuation vehicle.

Since its acquisition by Behrman VI in 2021, Shurco has delivered outsized revenue and EBITDA growth through the successful execution of organic initiatives and five accretive add-on acquisitions, delivering above-market growth and solidifying its status as a market leader across key strategic end markets. Behrman has successfully scaled and diversified the Company, expanding its portfolio into complementary product categories while driving growth across new geographies and distribution channels. Shurco is led by CEO Chad Heminover.

The continuation vehicle transaction will provide incremental capital to support Shurco's next phase of growth, including strategic M&A to continue expanding the Company's portfolio of complementary products and growing its presence in new markets.

Simon P. Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Shurco has delivered strong performance for Behrman VI over the past five years, and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Chad and the Shurco team. The Company's growth trajectory has been impressive, and we see tangible opportunities to expand further in the coming years, supported by additional undrawn equity capital enabled by the transaction. We are delighted that the continuation vehicle is backed by high-quality limited partners, with additional support from Behrman VI investors. This transaction also allows Behrman VII investors to participate in Shurco's continued potential."

Chad Heminover added, "Our growth over the past several years, including multiple transformative acquisitions, has solidified Shurco's market leading position in the cargo covering, protection, and securement space. Under Behrman's ownership, we have greatly expanded our footprint and built a more robust product portfolio, allowing us to better serve customers across new geographies and with a highly complementary suite of solutions. We are pleased to continue our relationship with Behrman and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead."

This continuation vehicle marks the third GP-led transaction that Behrman Capital has completed. In 2012, Behrman closed Behrman Capital PEP L.P., a ~$1 billion multi-asset continuation vehicle raised to acquire a portion of the investments held by Behrman Capital III L.P. Subsequently in 2022, Behrman closed Behrman Capital Micross CF L.P., a ~$500 million single asset continuation vehicle raised to acquire Micross Components from Behrman VI.

For Behrman Capital, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel. For Shurco, Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel. For Coller Capital, Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

About Shurco

As a leading supplier of cargo protection and load securement solutions for the Agriculture, Construction, Waste, Flatbed, and Rail markets, Shurco is committed to delivering industry-defining products that solve real-world challenges and drive our customers' success. Proudly serving OEMs, dealers, distributors, and the aftermarket for over 70 years, Shurco's global presence includes 14 facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information about Shurco, visit shurco.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.7 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh primary fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital is a global leader in the secondary market for private assets, renowned for being a pioneer and innovator in the asset class. Founded in 1990, Coller provides investment and liquidity solutions to private market investors worldwide, and currently manages $55 billion* in private equity, private credit, and other private market vehicles. With headquarters in London and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, our multinational team offers a truly global reach. For more information, visit www.collercapital.com.

*As at 31 March 2026

Media Contact

For Behrman Capital

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SOURCE Behrman Capital