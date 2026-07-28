Micross to Acquire AEMtec, Significantly Expanding European Footprint in Advanced Packaging and Optoelectronics

Acquisition Broadens Micross' Advanced Packaging, Photonics and Test Capabilities and Expands Its Reach into the European Market

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AEMtec GmbH ("AEMtec"). AEMtec is a leading provider of complex micro- and optoelectronic modules, advanced packaging, test and assembly services for high-reliability applications, headquartered in Berlin, Germany and a portfolio company of Capiton.

The acquisition significantly enhances Micross' presence in continental Europe and further broadens Micross' portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic services and products. AEMtec specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions across the entire packaging and integration value chain—from design, prototyping and industrialization through qualification, series production and lifecycle support. AEMtec's technology portfolio spans wafer back-end services and wafer testing, chip-on-board, flip chip, 3D integration and opto packaging, all performed in cleanroom facilities in Berlin and Dresden, Germany, and Boston, Massachusetts. Its deep expertise in miniaturization and high-precision assembly enables highly reliable solutions for the most demanding customer requirements.

Serving demanding customers across the semiconductor, medical and biotechnology, industrial automation, communications, and aerospace & defense sectors, AEMtec offers customized solutions for complex, mission-critical requirements. The company's reputation for engineering excellence and reliability has made it a trusted, single-source development and manufacturing partner to blue-chip customers bringing innovative, high-performance products to market. AEMtec's management team, led by CEO Robert Giertz, will join Micross as part of the transaction.

Micross' acquisition – the eleventh under Behrman Capital's ownership and seventh since consummating a continuation fund transaction in February of 2022 – continues to build on the strategic priorities for the Company, namely broadening Micross' advanced packaging, photonics and test capabilities. The acquisition also materially expands Micross' manufacturing and engineering footprint in Europe, positions the Company closer to leading European customers, and better positions the Company for future growth opportunities. The acquisition of AEMtec enhances Micross's ability to serve existing customers with advanced optoelectronic packaging capabilities, while expanding its European manufacturing footprint to further support the European defense industrial base.

Jim Cannon, CEO of Micross, said, "We are excited to welcome AEMtec to the Micross family, as their world-class expertise in advanced packaging, photonics and optoelectronics will augment our capabilities and accelerate our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. AEMtec establishes our first scaled foothold in continental Europe, augmenting our existing European facilities in the United Kingdom and Denmark, and positions Micross as a leading supplier of high-reliability microelectronic products and services. Together, we look forward to pursuing new business opportunities and expanding our reach in high-growth markets across Europe and beyond."

Robert Giertz, CEO of AEMtec, said, "We are delighted to join Micross and together capitalize on the significant growth capabilities of both AEMtec and Micross. Our broad technological expertise and end-market exposure strategically align with Micross' capabilities and provide our customers and employees a promising future."

Simon Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Micross' acquisition of AEMtec enhances the combined company's strategic position in the high-reliability microelectronics market. This acquisition underscores the Company's commitment to a truly global offering of high-reliability products and services, allowing us to access the high potential European market. We look forward to supporting Jim and the management to drive growth at Micross."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Harris Williams acted as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel for Micross in connection with the transaction.

About Micross

Micross is a provider of advanced, high-reliability microelectronic products and services. With broad authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, an extensive portfolio of hi-rel power, RF, optoelectronics, memory, data bus, logic, and SMD/5962 qualified products, and comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification, upscreening, and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide differentiated high-reliability solutions, from bare die, to fully packaged devices including hermetic ICs/MCMs, PEMs, ASICs, FPGAs, and PCBs, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 45 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, communications, and industrial markets. For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised nine private equity funds with combined capital of $4.7 billion and is currently managing active partnerships capitalized at $1.6 billion cumulatively. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About AEMtec

AEMtec GmbH is a leading European provider of engineering and electronic manufacturing services specializing in complex micro- and optoelectronic modules and systems. Founded in 2000, AEMtec offers a broad technology portfolio spanning wafer back-end services, chip-on-board, flip chip, 3D integration and opto packaging, serving blue-chip customers across the semiconductor, medical, industrial automation, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors. Headquartered at the Berlin-Adlershof science and technology hub, the company operates cleanroom facilities in Berlin and Dresden, Germany, and Boston, Massachusetts. www.aemtec.com

Contacts

For Micross

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Sr. VP of Finance

225 Broadhollow Road, Suite 305 | Melville, NY 11747

P: +1 (631) 542-5019

[email protected]

For Behrman Capital

Ross Lovern / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital