Behrman Capital Acquires Metallizing Service Company

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Metallizing Service Company Holdings, ("MSC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of highly engineered thermal spray coatings and finishing services for military, commercial aerospace, and industrial gas turbine applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, MSC has served the aerospace and industrial markets for more than 80 years. The Company provides highly engineered thermal spray coating and surface treatment solutions for critical engine components, utilizing advanced processes such as plasma spray and high-velocity oxygen fuel ("HVOF"). These capabilities enable MSC's customers to meet critical component performance requirements, including thermal protection, wear resistance, and sealing. MSC supports customers across commercial aerospace, military, industrial gas turbine, and business aviation platforms through a qualification-driven service model backed by extensive OEM and customer approvals, NADCAP and AS9100 accreditations, and in-house metallurgical capabilities.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "MSC is a highly attractive business with deep process know-how, a market-leading reputation for quality, and serves a critical role in the aerospace and defense supply chain. The Company's technical capabilities, long-standing customer relationships, and qualification-driven positions create a durable foundation for growth. We look forward to partnering with the management team to support MSC's next phase of evolution, including through continued investment in existing capabilities, capacity, and strategic expansion into adjacent surface technologies and finishing services organically and through M&A."

MSC's management team, including Doug Chappel, Vice President of Business Development, Engineering & Quality, and Charles Cavanagh, Vice President of Operations & Administration, will continue to lead the Company under Behrman's ownership.

Mr. Chappel commented, "This is an exciting milestone for Metallizing Service Company. Behrman Capital's experience building highly technical aerospace and defense companies makes them an excellent partner to assist the Company and our experienced team with capturing significant growth opportunities on the horizon." Mr. Cavanagh added, "Together, we plan to build on MSC's reputation for quality and responsiveness, broaden our capabilities, and continue delivering mission-critical solutions to better serve customers across our core end markets, while preserving a workplace that values and supports our employees."

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.3 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About Metallizing Service Company

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, Metallizing Service Company is an OEM-qualified provider of highly engineered coating solutions for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. Using advanced processes such as plasma spray and HVOF, the Company helps customers meet critical component performance requirements, including thermal protection, wear resistance, and sealing. MSC serves commercial aerospace, military, industrial gas turbine, and business aviation end markets. For more information, please visit www.mscplasma.com.

Contact

Ross Lovern / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital