Behrman Capital Names Michael Rapport as Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco, today announced that Michael Rapport has been promoted to the position of Partner, effective January 1, 2021. In addition, Behrman Capital promoted Calvert Thomas to Principal and Kyle Grace to Vice President.

"Since joining our firm in 2011, Michael has been an important contributor to our investment program and to the operations of many of our portfolio companies," said Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital. "Michael's promotion recognizes his valuable achievements to date and our confidence in the leadership he will provide in the future as a Partner."

Mr. Rapport has taken a leadership role in the firm's Special Manufacturing and Distribution vertical and has been actively involved in numerous portfolio companies in these sectors. He currently serves on the boards of Brooks Equipment and Waterline Renewal Technologies.

Prior to joining Behrman Capital, Mr. Rapport was a Vice President at Perseus, a private equity firm, where he worked on buyouts and growth capital investments in a variety of industries. Prior to that, he worked as an Associate at Lazard Alternative Investments, where he focused on highly structured minority-stake investments and at Greenbriar Equity Group, where he focused on buyouts in the transportation and logistics industries. Mr. Rapport began his career as an Analyst in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics magna cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We are also delighted to promote Calvert Thomas and Kyle Grace, two outstanding young professionals who have become highly valued members of our team," Mr. Behrman added.

Mr. Thomas joined Behrman Capital in April 2018. Previously, he was a Vice President at Centre Partners and began his career in the investment banking division of Jefferies & Company. He received a BS in Commerce with concentrations in Finance and Management and a BA in History from the University of Virginia.

Mr. Grace joined Behrman Capital in November 2017. Previously, he was an Associate at Halyard Capital and he began his career in the investment banking division at Jefferies & Company. He received a BA in Economics magna cum laude from the University of Richmond.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.4 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact: Mark Semer or Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-5171

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital

Related Links

http://www.behrmancap.com/

