Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

As an Operating Partner, Mr. Buffa will serve on the Boards of current Behrman Capital portfolio companies Corfin Industries and ILC Dover, and share his extensive expertise with their management teams. Behrman Capital and Mr. Buffa will also work together to identify future investment opportunities in the defense and aerospace sector.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vince to Behrman Capital and to renew our successful partnership. Vince led a business transformation of DDC in which he repositioned the company from a niche component supplier to a fully integrated solution provider to OEM and Tier 1 prime contractors. We are confident that our current portfolio companies will benefit from Vince's wise counsel, and we are excited to pursue attractive investment opportunities together."

Mr. Buffa said, "I am truly honored to join Behrman Capital in this new capacity. Behrman Capital was a source of great support for me and my team during their ownership of DDC, and I look forward to working with the partners to share our collective experience and expertise with other companies in the portfolio."

Prior to joining DDC, Mr. Buffa was President of Crane Energy Flow Solutions, a global manufacturer of specialty and custom valve products for the industrial, power, and oil & gas markets that he repositioned to serve a global customer base. He previously led Crane's Commercial and Industrial Pump division. Before joining Crane, Mr. Buffa was Group President for the Aerospace Business Unit of Rexnord LLC, an Apollo Management portfolio company, which he led through a significant growth period. Earlier in his career, Mr. Buffa held a series of positions at Honeywell International, and led manufacturing operations for Smiths Aerospace's (now Transdigm Group) actuation business and aftermarket services unit. He received a BEEE degree from Manhattan College and a MBA with a concentration in finance from Hofstra University.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, health care services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised five funds with a combined capital base in excess of $3.0 billion. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact: Mark Semer / Peter Hill

Kekst

(212) 521-4802

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behrman-capital-names-vincent-buffa-as-an-operating-partner-300643393.html

SOURCE Behrman Capital

Related Links

http://www.behrmancap.com

