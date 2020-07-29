Behrman Capital Portfolio Company Micross Components Appoints Vincent Buffa as CEO

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco, today announced that Vincent M. Buffa has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of its portfolio company Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), the leading global supplier of turnkey high-reliability microelectronic services and products for the defense, space, commercial aerospace, medical and severe-duty industrial applications. Mr. Buffa currently serves as Chairman of Micross and is a Behrman Capital Operating Partner.

Behrman and Mr. Buffa have a successful history of collaboration in the defense and aerospace industry and, in particular, the high-reliability electronic components sector. Mr. Buffa served for seven years as the CEO and President of Data Device Corporation (DDC), which Behrman sold to Transdigm, Inc. in 2016 for $1 billion.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "Vince has been a terrific partner to Behrman Capital, and we have benefitted greatly from our collaboration at DDC, and more recently at Micross. Vince's proven track record in the high-reliability electronics market and his experience with the complex requirements of Micross' customers ideally position him to lead the Company to the next level. We look forward to Vince bringing his focus on business strategy and operational excellence to all aspects of the Company for further value creation."

"I am very excited to join Micross as the CEO and to work closely with the Behrman Capital team again given our past successful collaborations," said Mr. Buffa. "Through Micross' recent strategic combination with Corfin Industries, we have combined two industry-leading market players in the high-reliability microelectronics business segment. Micross is uniquely positioned to provide the 'one source, one solution' service to the aerospace, defense and space market primes and system providers, in addition customers in other high-reliability end markets such as industrial and medical, among others. I am fully committed to providing our customers with a value proposition that meets and exceeds their requirements for high-reliability microelectronics applications. We are focused on providing our customers with best-in-class lead-times, on-time delivery and providing high-quality products and services."

About Vincent Buffa

Mr. Buffa brings over 32 years of sales, engineering and manufacturing expertise with highly-engineered products in aerospace and industrial markets to his leadership role at Micross Components. Previously, Mr. Buffa was President and CEO of Data Device Corporation, a market-leading provider of highly complex electronics for data connectivity, power management and motion control. Mr. Buffa led the business through a successful build up and expansion mandate with Behrman Capital ending in a successful $1 billion transaction with Transdigm, Inc.

Most recently, Mr. Buffa led the transformation and go-to-market plan for HDT Global, a $400M leader in expeditionary and infrastructure solutions for the defense, government and commercial markets. Earlier in his career, he has held senior leadership roles including President, General Manager, VP of Operations and Business Units Director with Honeywell, Crane, Rexnord and Harris Corporation.

His areas of expertise include business transformation & Hoshin Planning, Six Sigma and Lean operations practices, as well as driving global manufacturing strategies, supply chain optimization and continuous performance improvement. Throughout his career, Mr. Buffa has successfully worked with diverse teams in North America, Europe and Asia. His experience includes Avionics Systems, Defense Electronics, Environmental Control Systems, Expeditionary Infrastructure Solutions, Industrial pumps, valves and flow control products for the Petrochemical, Oil & Gas and high-end Industrial market applications. Mr. Buffa holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue Manhattan College and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Hofstra University.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.0 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About Micross

Micross is the global one-source provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, including Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 40 years, Micross' extensive hi-reliability capabilities serve the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets, among others. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle. For more information, please visit www.micross.com.

