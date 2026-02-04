beHuman Raises $4 Million Seed Round to Expand Equitable, AI-Driven Early Cancer Detection Nationwide

Led by Santé Ventures, the funding will enable beHuman to expand its network of health insurance partners and end customers nationally

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- beHuman, a physician-led preventive care platform focused on improving early cancer detection for underserved populations, today announced it has raised a $4 million seed round led by Santé Ventures, with participation from DHVP.io. The funding will support beHuman's expansion beyond its current footprint in the north and southeast, accelerating its mission to make early cancer screening more accessible to patients nationwide.

While early cancer detection has become an increasingly active area of innovation within healthcare, many existing solutions primarily serve affluent, highly engaged consumers. beHuman offers a vertically-integrated solution that is designed to reach a different, and often far larger, population: insured patients who rarely or never receive recommended screenings due to geographic barriers, limited access to care, administrative complexity, or longstanding mistrust of the healthcare system.

"Early detection dramatically improves outcomes, yet millions of insured Americans are still diagnosed too late simply because the system never reaches them," said Steve Yaskin, Founder and CEO of beHuman. "beHuman was built to meet patients where they are, especially those in rural and underserved communities, by removing friction, restoring trust, and making prevention simple, accessible, and life-saving."

beHuman integrates virtual clinical care, advanced diagnostic testing, and longitudinal health data access to proactively identify cancer risk and guide patients through appropriate screening pathways. Its agentic AI platform automates key administrative workflows such as eligibility verification, scheduling, chart review, and follow-up, which reduces the burden on clinicians while preserving rigorous, physician-led care.

Importantly, beHuman's model directly addresses patient concerns around data privacy and misuse, which are especially prevalent in underserved communities. The platform is designed with strict data governance, transparency, and clinical oversight to ensure patient information is used solely to support care.

Early results show that beHuman's cancer detection rates exceed national averages. By engaging patients earlier in the disease timeline, beHuman is able to uncover risk that would otherwise go undetected until far later stages. Furthermore, the service is covered by most major insurance plans, eliminating cost as a barrier and enabling patients to participate in preventive care without a significant out-of-pocket expense.

Santé Ventures brings deep experience backing healthcare companies that modernize care delivery and improve outcomes at scale. "beHuman is addressing one of healthcare's most persistent gaps, late cancer detection among populations the system consistently misses," said Kevin Lalande, Founding Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Santé Ventures. "The team's combination of physician leadership, thoughtful AI automation, and focus on trust and access positions them to deliver meaningful impact nationwide."

With the new funding, beHuman will:

Expand into additional states

Deepen partnerships with leading diagnostic laboratories

Advance its agentic AI platform to further streamline preventive care workflows

Scale its physician-led virtual care teams to serve more patients efficiently

As beHuman grows, the company remains focused on its core principle: prevention works best when it is equitable, trusted, and easy to access. To learn more about beHuman, please visit www.behuman.health.

About beHuman

beHuman is a physician-led preventive care platform using AI to make early cancer detection accessible at scale. By combining virtual care, advanced diagnostics, and automated workflows, beHuman helps underserved and under-screened patients identify cancer risk earlier and navigate screening with confidence. The platform is covered by most insurance plans and currently operates across multiple U.S. states.

About Santé Ventures

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with over $1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Laminar (Johnson & Johnson), Farapulse (Boston Scientific), Healthcare Highways – CerpassRx (Nomi Health), Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com.

