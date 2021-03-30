BEI Announces the 2021 Annual BEI National Conference Will Be Live

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Enterprise Institute (BEI), the leader in the Exit Planning industry, announced they will be hosting the 2021 BEI National Conference as an in-person event for 2021. This year's Conference will focus on exploring the answers to advisors' challenges and viewing different perspectives. The Conference will be held August 18-20th, 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver in Denver, CO.

The BEI National Conference provides advisors with new planning techniques, marketing best practices, and domestic and global perspectives on business and financing. Participants also have the opportunity to network with the top Exit Planning professionals from across North America. Advisors in attendance will learn the skills to create all-encompassing plans for their clients.

To ensure the safety of the staff and the guests, BEI plans to limit the number of attendees and sponsors this year. For those organizations who are unable to attend in person, BEI is offering virtual sponsorship opportunities.

"We couldn't be more excited to see some of our members and partners in person this year at the Conference," comments Jared Johnson, CEO of BEI. "Our first priority is to keep our attendees safe and comfortable at this year's event."

About BEI:

Founded in 1996, BEI is the global leader in the Exit Planning industry and the only organization offering advisors access to a comprehensive and proven Exit Planning process. Its mission is to train and support business advisors with proprietary planning, marketing, and training tools to help their clients successful excel then exit their businesses. As a BEI Licensed User , members ultimately seek to help business owners and their families benefit from their lives' work.

