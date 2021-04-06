BEI Launches New Advanced Exit Planning Series

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Enterprise Institute , Inc. (BEI), the leader in the Exit Planning industry, will release their enhanced Advanced Exit Planning Series to the public in the coming weeks. This 16-week course will also include access to a free BEI Full Service License during the entirety of the training.

The new Advanced Exit Planning Series will offer updated content as well as an online learning management system that utilizes tasks, assignments, and a forum for discussion with peers. Participants of the new Advanced Exit Planning Series will also get to work closely with experts in the industry and a group of like-minded advisors to discuss real life case studies and share insights throughout the course.

BEI is thrilled to provide participants access to BEI's Full Service License during the training. This allows advisors to expand their market with the BEI Marketing Tools while simultaneously improving their planning efforts with the BEI Planning and Engagement Tools.

"Now, more than ever, business advisors need the multi-faceted professional development that comes from top experts, collaboration with peers, access to software solutions, and multi-media learning." Elizabeth Mower, President of BEI, comments. "BEI has always been the leader in the Exit Planning space, and we're proud that this new training series will allow more advisors to get better outcomes for their business clients."

Contact BEI to learn more.

About BEI:

Founded in 1996, BEI is the global leader in the Exit Planning industry and the only organization offering advisors access to a comprehensive and proven Exit Planning process. Its mission is to train and support business advisors with proprietary planning, marketing, and training tools to help their clients successful excel then exit their businesses. As a BEI Licensed User , members ultimately seek to help business owners and their families benefit from their lives' work.

Media Contact:

Lisa Fannin

303.321.2242 x205

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Enterprise Institute (BEI)