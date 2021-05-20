BeiGene Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation

CARY, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer has accredited BeiGene, Ltd., a global biotechnology company with the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ recognizing its efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for its employees and covered family members.

"Our CEO Cancer Gold Standard certification demonstrates that BeiGene is a unique organization committed to improving individuals' lives and that commitment begins with improving the health of the company's employees and their family members," said Kenneth B. Lee, General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners, LLC and Chairman of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

"BeiGene was founded a little over a decade ago on the premise that there is an emerging opportunity to deliver high quality, innovative, impactful medicines faster and more equitably and affordably around the world," said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of BeiGene. "Since then, we have worked hard to improve the health and well-being of patients, regardless of location or income, and to have a positive impact on the health of our colleagues around the world. We are proud to accept this recognition by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, on behalf of our team of over 6,000 people and their families."

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs, founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees and family members. Employers are keenly aware of the positive impact they can have on health and controlling healthcare costs when they take steps to address cancer and other chronic diseases.

To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by taking concrete actions in five key areas: emphasize prevention by prohibiting tobacco use and supporting tobacco cessation efforts; promoting healthy lifestyles through physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; providing health insurance options that encourage detection of cancer at its earliest stages, ensure access to quality care, and allow participation in cancer clinical trials; promoting employee awareness of these initiatives; and supporting the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.

The Gold Standard provides a framework through which employers can lead by example. Over 200 private, nonprofit and government employers in a wide range of industries have earned Gold Standard accreditation including health and wellness influencers like the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, the company is committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through collaborations or internal capabilities, with the aspirational goal of radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene is a headquarter-less company by design, with a growing global team of approximately 6,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

About The CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when the late President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org .

