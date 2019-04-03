Beijing Capital International Airport Selects Xsight Systems' FOD Detection Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Capital International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world which handled over 100 million passengers in 2018, has selected Xsight Systems' FOD Detection solution for installation on its East Runway. The FOD Detection system will help improve runway safety and capacity by continuously monitoring and detecting any forms of debris or hazards that could interfere with runway operations.

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and environmental threats on the runway cost the global aviation industry nearly $12 billion each year. RunWize™, Xsight Systems' Runway Management Solution, prevents many of the FOD incidents, bird strikes and runway excursions, thus increasing runway safety, capacity and efficiency. Amongst the leading airports utilizing this technology are: Boston Logan International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion International Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The Israeli Air Force has also adopted Runwize lately.

"We are proud to bring our industry-leading technology to Beijing Capital International Airport," said Alex Koren, CEO of Xsight Systems. "This important achievement serves as a seal of approval of Xsight's reputation worldwide. We are very pleased that China's biggest airport has chosen to keep the safety as a top priority."

RunWize™ significantly improves safety during take-off and landing by using sophisticated image and radar processing algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect and assess threats on the runway. It complies and exceeds regulatory requirements worldwide (ICAO, FAA, CAAC, EASA), while also providing tools to comply with the upcoming Global Reporting Format (GRF) set by ICAO (based on TALPA).

About Xsight Systems

Xsight Systems is the global provider of advanced runway sensor-based solutions, chosen by leading airports worldwide. For the first time in aviation history, Xsight Systems' runway management solutions present a new paradigm in comprehensive runway management and allows for constant command over airport runways and their surroundings. Xsight Systems enables airports to manage runways more efficiently and feel confident that runways are safe, secure and clear for operations. Solutions from Xsight Systems exceed FAA regulatory requirements and have been adopted by major airports around the world, and by top-tier integrators. www.xsightsys.com

