Beijing Capital Land Explores Cultural Creativity Industry and Introduces a Platform for Intangible Cultural Heritages to Realize Innovative Development

The well-reserved essences of the intangible cultural heritages witnessed the continuation of the old civilization. 8 inheritors of the "8 Beijing Marvels" displayed great works that they created following the traditional skills. Meanwhile, the launch event started with a visual feast of "intangible cultural heritage costumes show".

In the grand launching ceremony, Mr. Li Songping, deputy CPC secretary, general manager of Beijing Capital Group, officially kicked off the intangible cultural heritages innovation and development platform. Yan Shan, general manager of the Beijing Capital Land's cultural innovation and industrial development business department, contributed a promotional speech.

Beijing Capital Land solemnly announced that the group, together with the vast far-sighted personages, would build a new ecology for the intangible cultural heritages to keep sustainable development, and construct a channel that connects history and future, inheritance and innovation, nation and world.

In the summit forum Mr. Li Xiaobin, CPC secretary of Beijing Capital Land, discussed with the experts and scholars from the industrial associations, colleges and universities, and the 8 inheritors of the "8 Beijing Marvels" concerning helping the intangible cultural heritages better integrate into the contemporary life, and gave a lot of constructive suggestions.

In the launch event, Beijing Capital Land signed strategic cooperation agreements with the 8 inheritors of the "8 Beijing Marvels", China National Textile and Apparel Council, Vocational Education Committee of China Intangible Heritage Conservation Association, Institute of Intangible Cultural Heiritage and Design of Beijing Fengtai Vocational Education Group and Sanlu Factory Beijing for jointly pushing the construction of the new ecology for the intangible cultural heritages to realize sustainable development.

Highlighted by Beijing Capital Land, this complex, innovative platform integrates intangible cultural heritages inheritation, design innovation, technology R&D, marketing experience, teaching and practice, park operation, investment and incubation, aiming to promote the protection and inheritance of the intangible cultural heritages through industrial innovations.

The platform settles its first park in the San Lu Factory, Dongcheng District, Beijing, with a floor area extending 12,000 square meters. The park is expected to open business at the end of 2018, gradually put into full operation and finally forge a national benchmark of intangible cultural heritage-themed cultural innovation park. More advantageous resources will be attracted continuously in the future contributing to escorting the traditional culture inheritages and keeping their charms alive.

SOURCE Beijing Capital Land

