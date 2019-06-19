Beijing Daxing International Airport Selects Xsight Systems' FOD Detection Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Daxing International Airport (BDIA), the new major airport to serve the Chinese capital, has selected Xsight Systems' FOD Detection solution for installation on its East and North runways. This win joins another project that Xsight System was awarded in China, as earlier this year Beijing Capital International Airport (the second busiest in the world in terms of passenger traffic) has also selected Xsight Systems' FOD Detection solution for installation on its East Runway.

RunWize™, automatic continuous runway threat detection solution for improved safety and operational efficiency

Beijing Daxing International Airport will become one of the world's largest airports upon its opening, which is scheduled for the end of September 2019. It will use Xsight Systems' RunWize™ to improve runway safety and capacity by continuously monitoring and detecting any forms of debris or hazards.

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and environmental threats on the runway cost the global aviation industry nearly $12 billion each year. RunWize™, Xsight Systems' runway threat detection solution, prevents many of the FOD incidents, bird strikes and runway excursions, thus increasing runway safety, capacity and efficiency. Amongst the leading airports utilizing this technology are: Boston Logan International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion International Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Recently, the solution was also adopted by Beijing Capital International Airport as well as by the Israeli Air Force.

"We are proud that Xsight's global reputation as an industry leader is acknowledged by the Chinese aviation market," said Alex Koren, CEO of Xsight Systems. "As China is becoming the largest aviation market, with intensive growth in air traffic, grows the need for a runway threat detection solution to boost both safety and capacity of airport runways."

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the country aims to have 450 airports by 2035, almost doubling its current number of airports. As of end-October 2018, China had 234 civil airports, and aims to construct 216 new airports by 2035 to meet the growing demands for air travel.

RunWize™ significantly improves safety during take-off and landing by using sophisticated image and radar processing algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect and assess threats on the runway. It complies and exceeds regulatory requirements worldwide (ICAO, FAA, CAAC, EASA), while also providing tools to comply with the upcoming Global Reporting Format (GRF) set by ICAO (based on TALPA).

About Xsight Systems

Xsight Systems is the global provider of advanced runway sensor-based solutions, chosen by leading airports worldwide. Xsight Systems' innovative threat detection solutions allow for constant command over airport runways and their surroundings, enabling airports to manage runways more efficiently and feel confident that runways are safe, secure and clear for operations. Solutions from Xsight Systems exceed FAA regulatory requirements and have been adopted by major airports around the world, and by top-tier integrators. www.xsightsys.com

For questions or comments, please contact:

Yaniv Mendelson, marketing@xsightsys.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tamar Ayalon, POSITIVE Communications

Email: tamar@gopositive.co.il

SOURCE XSight Systems Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.xsightsys.com/

