Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium to kick off

The 23rd Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium will be held online on Nov. 19 and 20, its organizers said Monday.

Initiated in 1997, the symposium has been successfully held for 22 consecutive years and served as a bridge of communication and a platform of cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong.

This year's session will focus on high-level opening up and high-quality development. It will comprise 15 events, including three major events, 11 themed events, and an exhibition and investment consultation.

The major events include the opening ceremony, a panel meeting between Beijing's municipal leaders and prominent figures from Hong Kong's business community, and a signing ceremony for key investment projects between Beijing and Hong Kong.

The themed events cover four categories: promotion of key sectors, expansion of opening up and cooperation, cooperation in technological and cultural innovation, and cooperation in urban governance and public services.

The exhibition and investment consultation will display through the internet cooperation achievements, development opportunities, and key projects of Beijing and Hong Kong in key fields. Offline consultations and negotiations among stakeholders will also be arranged.

