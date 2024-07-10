Beijing hosts FITEQ's biggest event after the world champs in 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) in collaboration with the Beijing Olympic Development Association (BODA) is thrilled to announce the organization of the very first Teqball World Series event in Beijing, China PR. The prestigious competition will take place at the iconic Olympic Park, setting the stage for a historic week of athletic excellence and international camaraderie just before China's renowned Golden Week between 20 & 22 of September.

Scheduled for the last week of September, this event marks a significant milestone in the Teqball community, being classified as a Category 2 event under the new system implemented by Teqball's governing body earlier this year. Around 100 players from 20 countries worldwide are expected to compete for the total prize pool of $60,000 which is the highest prize money in 2024.

"We are excited to bring the Teqball World Series to Beijing for the first time," said FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi. "Partnering with BODA to host this event at such a prestigious venue underscores our commitment to expanding Teqball's global footprint and elevating the sport to new heights."

The Olympic Park, a symbol of Beijing's rich sporting heritage, will provide a world-class backdrop for the outdoor, five-table competition. Athletes and fans alike can look forward to a week of thrilling matches, highlighting the agility, skill, and strategic prowess in three categories: men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles. Each category will start with 8 groups and the best 2 will advance to the Round of 16.

The first Teqball World Series in Beijing will boost the sport's popularity and add to the vibrancy of Beijing, the "Dual Olympic City". highlighted Fu Xiaohui, Secretary-General, Beijing Olympic City Development Association.

As the Teqball community prepares for this landmark event, excitement is building both locally and internationally. In men's singles 32 players, in the doubles 24 pairs each can participate to ensure that highest ranked athletes will face each other at the Teqball World Series Beijing. The LOC will provide 8 wild cards in each category to give possibility to the local players to compete.

As Teqball World Series Beijing is a Cat. 2 event, it provides higher points to the FITEQ World Ranking which can be crucial just before the World Teqball Championships 2024 to acquire the top seed in the draw.

