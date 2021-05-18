Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) 2021 will be hybrid (physical and digital) as Chinese book market up 18.6% in first quarter

BEIJING, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), Asia's largest book fair, has announced its plans for the 28th BIBF 2021 to be hybrid (physical and digital), one of the first big book fairs to return in person, since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.

The 5-day book fair will bring together Chinese publishers, related exhibitors and international publishers based in China under one roof. Ceremonies, forums, seminars, face-to-face meetings, and other events will be staged during the fair.

The Chinese book market has shown strong growth in 2021, with the first quarter up 18.6% year on year*. Online book sales have increased by 10.69%, while physical store channels have increased by 55.44% (source: OpenBook).

BIBF launches SMART!Assistant

For international publishers, who are not able to travel due to COVID-19, BIBF has launched: SMART!Assistant. BIBF will provide assistants on-site during the book fair to present international publishers' titles to interested Chinese publishers.

Alternatively, publishers can send books to a collective space at the fair to showcase their latest book titles: deadline to register, 30 June 2021.

BIBF has also extended its online services at SMART!BIBF. In 2020 it attracted more than 1,400 publishers, and helped publishers conduct their rights business online, with more than 38,000 copyright titles on display (info www.bibf.net from June).

Fair Director Ms Liying Lin said:

"Following a very strong year of growth for Chinese publishing, we are delighted to announce that Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) will be back to support the publishing industry in both physical and digital forms this year."

Mr Xu Hai, Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc., said:

"The Chinese book market is now set to grow very quickly and we are looking forward to BIBF's physical return and to meeting with our Chinese colleagues in person."

BIBF has been organised by the China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation since 1986. Over the past 35 years, the BIBF has become the second largest book fair in the world, attracting exhibitors and visitors from more than 97 countries.



For more information, visit https://www.bibf.net/en/

*Source: OpenBook

