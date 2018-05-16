Beijing International Book Fair joins forces with UBM for children's licensing focus

The first Beijing International Children's Book Fair (BICBF) will take place this August (22nd -26th) as part of the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF). It will feature a 1,000 square metre area dedicated to licensing, with international exhibitors and professional activities designed to facilitate cross-border business exchanges. These will include a series of seminars to help publishers understand licensing and business matching activities to encourage cross-sector negotiations.

The new 14,100 square metre Fair will include children's book rights trading, animated comics, IP licensing, education, digital and other complementary areas from BIBF. Its aim is to create a professional exhibition which is content-based and covers the whole industrial chain.

BICBF's collaboration with UBM will bring together IP owners, agents, consumer goods manufacturers, other licensed companies and retailers, to take advantage of market growth in the children's sector - covering all ages from birth to 18 - in China.

According to the Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA), China is now the fifth largest licensed market in the world and is still growing rapidly, particularly for children's content.

Lin Liying, vice president of BIBF's organiser, China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation, commented:

"The integration of film and television, multimedia, IP licensing and publishing is developing rapidly, and the new children's fair will provide a platform for publishers and potential partners to explore business opportunities. The Fair will also help publishers expand into new areas through professional forums, seminars and trade matchmaking activities."

Ma Ying, Vice President of UBM Asia, said:

"As the world's leading exhibition organiser, UBM is committed to creating value for different industries through our rich exhibition experience and deep understanding of the industry. The co-operation between BIBF and UBM will capitalise on their respective strengths and explore cross-border integration to enrich their industrial chains and bring new growth."

